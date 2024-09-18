Dowds Group delivers £30m transformation at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Woolwich
The milestone project sets a new benchmark in healthcare construction, enhancing patient care, improving staff wellbeing, and modernising critical hospital facilities to meet the highest standards of compliance, sustainability, and efficiency.
This is the latest major project to be awarded to Dowds Group. It follows the delivery of the Alliance Healthcare Medical Diagnostic Imaging Centre in Belfast – a new state of the art healthcare facility offering a variety of scans including MRI, CT, US, Xray, and Dexa.
The project saw the modernisation of critical areas such as operating theatres, pathology, delivery suites, Special Care Baby Unit, and ward areas of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital as well as the creation of new staff rooms and quiet zones.
Dowds Group was chosen because of its proven ability to deliver high quality healthcare projects in line with ambitious programmes, driven by an acute need for modernisation at the busy hospital.
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich is one of the pioneering hospitals under the Private Finance Initiative and commenced operations in 2001. It is one of the busiest hospitals in the area with 482 beds for patient care.
Dowds Group (James Culloty, London Divisional Director) said “The much-needed upgrade was being delivered within a very busy live hospital environment, so our team has worked closely with the Trust to carefully plan phased patient-centric installations to ensure that hospital operations could continue without interruption. Despite the complexity of the installation and the space constraints, the project was completed on time and within budget without sacrificing on quality or specification.”
This project is the latest in a series of major infrastructure projects delivered by Dowds Group, showcasing the company’s commitment to excellence in construction. The transformative upgrades at Queen Elizabeth Hospital not only enhance patient care and staff well-being but also set a new benchmark for sustainable hospital development, shaping the future of healthcare infrastructure with a focus on quality, sustainability, and innovation.
Julia Croft, Clinical Lead and Head of Nursing Neonatal Services said: “The long-term goal of providing a safe ventilation system was achieved, eliminating worries about potential leaks, and ensuring air cooling during summer. This will save babies' lives and prevent life support equipment from overheating, for which I am eternally grateful. Thanks to the whole team for their amazing work.”
This significant achievement reaffirms Dowds Group’s position as a leading partner in the healthcare sector, delivering high-quality, sustainable, and innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients alike.
