East Belfast Taekwon-Do students bring home the bling
Head coach of the national team Leo Maguire led a team of twenty competitors to the prestigious event. Forty-seven podium spots were claimed, twenty-six gold, thirteen silver and eight bronze.
Two members of the team are students of local classes in East Belfast and were up against over 260 competitors from all over the world.
The young sisters battled for glory in patterns and sparring, claiming two silver and two gold medals between them.
The elder of the two Tammy Trainor, aged eleven, said: "Its been a tough year, juggling school and training, but we couldn't have done it without the support of our instructor Mr Murphy and our coaches Ben,Jazmin,and Becs."
The younger of the two Lily Trainor, aged nine, said: "This is the first major international competition I've attended and I hope to compete in a lot more."
Tammy and Lily's father Simon Trainor said: "It's such a great achievement. To see the girls competing at world level is amazing and I look forward to seeing more success in the future."
