East Belfast Taekwon-Do students bring home the bling

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The weekend proved a successful one for two local Taekwon-Do sisters who brought home four medals from the ITF world championships in Edinburgh,Scotland.

Head coach of the national team Leo Maguire led a team of twenty competitors to the prestigious event. Forty-seven podium spots were claimed, twenty-six gold, thirteen silver and eight bronze.

Two members of the team are students of local classes in East Belfast and were up against over 260 competitors from all over the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young sisters battled for glory in patterns and sparring, claiming two silver and two gold medals between them.

Tammy Trainor and Lily Trainor

The elder of the two Tammy Trainor, aged eleven, said: "Its been a tough year, juggling school and training, but we couldn't have done it without the support of our instructor Mr Murphy and our coaches Ben,Jazmin,and Becs."

The younger of the two Lily Trainor, aged nine, said: "This is the first major international competition I've attended and I hope to compete in a lot more."