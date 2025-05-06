EJC & Son Ltd acquires Hightown Quarry from MacWill Services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Connolly, Director of EJC Contracts Ltd, and his son Daniel Connolly are proud to announce the acquisition of Hightown Quarry from MacWill Services. This strategic purchase marks a significant milestone in their commitment to expanding their operations and enhancing their resource capabilities.

The new company will be known as EJC & Son Ltd.

The acquisition of Hightown Quarry will see EJC & Son Ltd invest heavily in the site to increase production capacity, improve supply chain, and meet the growing demand for high-quality materials, with delivery service available if required. Notably, Hightown Quarry has a dual usage, allowing for the landfill of inert waste at the site, which will further enhance the company’s operational versatility and environmental management.

Nestled in the heart of the region, the quarry offers convenient access to customers across greater Belfast, Carrickfergus, and Lisburn, positioning it perfectly to serve a wide and diverse customer base. The acquisition will also deliver a valuable boost to the local economy, generating new employment opportunities as part of the ongoing investment in the site.

Directors Eddie and Daniel Connolly

Eddie Connolly, Director, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Hightown Quarry into our operations and are excited to announce that more products will be available as a result, along with site clearance and muckaway services. This acquisition aligns with our strategic goals and will play a crucial role in our growth and success. We look forward to leveraging the quarry’s resources to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”