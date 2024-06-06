Experts reveal the essential maintenance tips for your stove

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You likely don't use your wood-burning stove during the summer, but that means it's the perfect time to follow these expert tips to ensure it performs when you need it during winter.

Summer is the perfect time to give your multi-fuel stove or wood burner a comprehensive maintenance check. Ensuring your stove is in top condition now means you'll be ready to use it as soon as the first chilly winter night arrives. Regular maintenance not only keeps your stove efficient and safe but also enhances its longevity and aesthetic appeal.

"Maintaining your solid fuel stove during the summer has several benefits. A well-maintained stove is more efficient, safer to use, and can save you money on fuel. Additionally, keeping your stove in prime condition ensures it remains the centrepiece of your living room." A spokesperson from Gr8Fires.co.uk explains, "Combining a stove maintenance check with a professional chimney clean from a registered sweep, who is more likely to have availability in the summer, is a wise move."

Here are some expert tips from Gr8Fires.co.uk to keep your stove performing at its best all year round.

Start by clearing any leftover ash, soot, or debris from inside your stove. Pay particular attention to the glass door and fire grate. Over time, the glass door can become discoloured, but you can clean it using a stove glass cleaner, a scratch-free scouring pad, and a clean cloth. The fire grate, exposed to high temperatures, can wear down over time. Use a stove and grate polish to rejuvenate it, and if replacement is necessary, ensure the new grate fits correctly.

Baffle plates, located inside the firebox area, endure high temperatures and can accumulate excess soot, impacting your stove's performance. Clean the baffle plate thoroughly and replace it if damaged, following the manufacturer’s guidelines.

To maintain efficiency, inspect all the seals, including the door rope, glass gasket seal, and any sealed joints. Seals must be airtight to prevent unwanted air from entering the firebox and reducing performance. A handy tip for checking door seals is to fold a piece of newspaper and close the door on it. If you can't pull the paper through, your door is airtight.

Revive your stove's paint finish to conceal minor scratches and blemishes. Use only specialist heat-resistant stove paint. Ensure the stove's surface is free from rust, dirt, and grease before painting. If you're simply refreshing the existing finish, one coat will suffice. For bare metal, build up the finish in several layers, allowing drying time between coats. When using the stove for the first time after painting, open a window, as the paint may emit an odour during initial use.

While rust is unlikely with modern stoves, it's still worth checking. If rust is present, address it promptly by removing it with wire wool and reapplying stove paint. This will restore your stove to its former glory. If you're not using your stove over the summer, leave the door slightly open to encourage airflow and prevent corrosion.

Proper chimney maintenance protects against damage and chimney fires and ensures the longevity of your appliance. It also keeps your fuel burning efficiently.

How often should you have your chimney swept? Smokeless coal: At least once a year. Wood: Up to four times a year. Bituminous coal: Twice a year

A registered chimney sweep will clean the chimney correctly and conduct necessary safety checks on the fireplace and chimney. If any issues are identified, your sweep will advise on the best course of action for repairs.