Father and son duo deliver smiles this Father's Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Father’s Day, Asda Larne is celebrating the dads and Father Figures who work in store, as well as special working relationships like Bill and Ryan Guiller, a father and son delivery driving duo who work together.

Ryan Guiller began his career as a delivery driver at Asda Larne in September 2019, and was shortly followed by his dad, Bill Guiller, who started working as part of the same team just 6 months later in March 2022.

Bill Guiller, Asda Larne delivery driver, spoke fondly of his relationship with his son, both inside and outside of work. He said: “We are both working this Father’s Day so it’s a great opportunity for me to spend some extra quality time with my son, as life can get so busy. I really enjoy working with Ryan, it means we get to see each other nearly every day, even if we are just passing ships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We look out for each other, and most families wouldn’t get the chance to share that kind of experience with each other.”

Bill and Ryan Guiller, father and son work together at Asda

Ryan Guiller, Asda Larne delivery driver, added: “My dad and I have been working together for just over two years and I really enjoy working with him. We have good fun, although, I tend to follow his guidance and just do whatever he tells me! I’m looking forward to spending some nice quality time with him this Father’s Day – even if we are working, it will be enjoyable.”