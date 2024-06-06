Father's Day gifts that support charities and causes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This Father’s Day, make your gift to dad even more meaningful by supporting families in need across the country, without spending an extra penny.

The easyfundraising platform gives you the chance to get money back for a charity or good cause every time you shop with your favourite online retailers.

Stuck on gift ideas for dad this year? How about a gift that means even more? easyfundraising partners with thousands of brands across all budgets, who will give a free donation to a chosen charity or good cause with every purchase.

For dads who love their coffee fix, Nespresso is offering a 3% cashback donation to your chosen cause with any purchase. That means you could secure just over £15 as a free donation when buying from their new Vertuo Creatistia Coffee Machine range for £529.

Why not fulfill one of dad’s bucket list items and book that trip he’s been dreaming of? Booking your holiday through Expedia will see 5% of your purchase support a charity or good cause.

But here's the best part: every purchase made that’s preceded by the easyfundraising website or app, including thousands of Father’s Day gift options along with groceries, travel and more everyday buys, will benefit a charity or good cause, sometimes adding up to hundreds of pounds in donations.

There are thousands of charities and causes to choose from with easyfundraising, allowing you to tailor donations to support a cause that is close to your heart. Celerebal Palsy Sport have raised over £700 from their supporters using the online platform, whilst HeadsUP Mental Health and Children on the Edge have also benefited from hundreds of pounds raised.

Impactful stories like that of the Alzheimer’s Society illustrate the tangible difference these donations make. Alzheimer’s Society has raised over £13,000 through the easyfundraising platform, providing a better quality of life for people with dementia. This support fuels vital research endeavors aimed at a better understanding of dementia, a gift that holds the promise of brighter futures for fathers and families worldwide.

Whether you’re searching for aftershave, a luxury hamper, or an exciting Virgin Experience Day, you can find it all through easyfundraising and contribute to a good cause or charity, at no extra cost to you.

With the cost-of-living and squeeze on household budgets, many households are finding it too difficult to support charitable causes and this is a great alternative to donating from your own pocket.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, said: “Father’s Day presents are a perfect opportunity to engage with easyfundraising if you haven’t already.

“Find out what your dad’s favourite charity is and you can buy your gift and get a donation to that charity or good cause, which will not cost you anything extra.