Fibrus Donates Over £14,000 Worth Of Free School Meals Across Northern Ireland

Fibrus, Northern Ireland’s full fibre broadband provider, has announced its donation of over £14,000 to the Business in the Community (BITC) Good Food Fund.

With communities at the heart of everything Fibrus does, the company’s donation to the Good Food Fund will be used to help primary schools establish or extend a Breakfast Club, provide classroom Grab and Go Baskets, or enable the procurement of white goods to help prepare food.

Business in the Community is the UK’s largest and most influential responsible business network dedicated to building a fairer and greener world together. BITC’s Good Food Fund was established to tackle the issue of hunger in Northern Ireland through primary schools.

Fibrus, which make fibre broadband more accessible in regional and rural towns and villages across Northern Ireland and Northern England, places huge importance on supporting communities through a number of initiatives.

Primary schools across Northern Ireland who have benefited from Fibrus’ donation include Carnlough Integrated Primary School, Garvagh Primary School, Ardstraw Jubilee Primary School and St Patrick’s Primary School Newtownstewart, who received £2,510.

Linda McMillan, Chief People Officer at Fibrus said: “Communities are at the heart of what we do at Fibrus and so we are delighted to be able to give back and support so many through Business in the Community’s Good Food Fund. We are on a mission to connect and improve the everyday lives of people right across our region and through initiatives such as the Good Food Fund, we are able to support beyond broadband.”

A parent of a student from St Patrick’s Primary School Newtownstewart commented on the initiative: “This is a fantastic initiative for the children of St. Patrick’s. I was delighted to hear that my child was being offered fruit and milk this term - free of charge. Not only will the children benefit from a nutritious morning snack, but families will also make savings on the household grocery bill too.”

