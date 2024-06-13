Fibrus Plays it Forward with launch of £50k Fund for Sports Clubs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Irish Full Fibre broadband provider, Fibrus, has launched its 2024 Play it Forward Fund, with a £50,000 pot available to sports clubs across Northern Ireland and Cumbria.

The fund, which is in its second year, is designed to support grassroots sports in regional and rural communities, offering up to £1,000 per club to help with equipment, kits, improving facilities and subsiding training fees.

The Fund is designed to support children under 18 years and encourage them to switch off from devices, get active and have fun.

Linda McMillan, chief people officer at Fibrus, said: “Investing in local communities is one of our core missions at Fibrus and our Play it Forward Fund allows us to play a vital role in improving the health and wellbeing of children.

Strangford Rowing members Lily McGouran and Thomas May

“Sports and clubs are intrinsic to the communities in which we operate, and we are committed to supporting these communities wholly, through both digital connectivity, but also by ensuring clubs have access to essential funds to support children’s sports in their area.

“After such a good response to the fund last year, we are delighted to continue this initiative in 2024 to support grassroots community sports organisations. We are looking forward to the positive impact it will have on local communities in the upcoming year.”

30 clubs in Northern Ireland received funding support in 2023 including Ballinamallard Youth Soccer Development, who used the funds to support their girls’ programmes, and St Brigid’s Camogie club in Armagh, which used the funds received from Fibrus to run a 10-week programme encouraging more local children to get involved in the sport.

Enniskillen Ladies Hockey club received £1,000 to help with pitch hire costs, allowing them to provide free, accessible and local hockey coaching for individuals aged seven and upwards. Strangford Coastal Rowing club also benefitted from the funding, using it to purchase life jackets, which help keep membership fees low and reduced barriers which could deter young people from taking part.

Rory Reilly, Strangford Coastal Rowing, said: “The funds that we received from Fibrus last year have had a significant impact on our ability to train and compete successfully. The funding was used to purchase specialist life jackets, which have been designed specifically with offshore rowing in mind.

Continuing our development as a club enables us to establish a pathway for our junior members so that they can progress onwards to university or club level rowing when they are older.”

The 2024 Play it Forward Fund comes on the back of Fibrus’ announcement earlier this year that it was making an additional £120,000 of funding available across Northern Ireland and Cumbria through the Fibrus Community Fund, to alleviate digital poverty, underlining the broadband provider’s commitment to the local community.

The next round of funding is now open and the application window will close on July 5, 2024.