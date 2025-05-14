Final call: Search to find Northern Ireland's 'most adventurous' family

One week left to become Armagh’s official Family Explorer

Visit Armagh is on the hunt for an adventure-seeking family to take on a new role: Armagh’s ‘Family Explorer’ – a title awarded through a new competition spotlighting the very best of family-friendly attractions and experiences across the Armagh, Banbridge, and Craigavon region.

The winning family will serve as ambassadors, enjoying VIP access to top attractions, festivals and hidden gems all while sharing their journey with other families across social media and Visit Armagh channels.

Just in time for summer, families with children aged 16 and under are invited to apply by sharing in 100 words or less why they should be chosen. Applications can be submitted online at visitarmagh.com/familyexplorer, with the competition closing on May 25.

As the destination’s official Family Explorer, the selected family will kick off their journey with a stay at Tepee Valley – a one-of-a-kind glamping experience set in the heart of the Orchard County’s countryside. The adventure continues with access to standout attractions, including the Armagh Planetarium and Observatory – the only facility of its kind on the island of Ireland – and an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Tayto Castle in Tandragee, home of the iconic crisps.

Throughout 2025, they will also be invited to attend a vibrant calendar of festivals and events. From the Georgian Festival, where Armagh’s 18th century charm comes to life with family-friendly events and festive markets, to the Food and Cider Festival celebrating the area’s rich harvest and its famed PGI-certified Armagh Bramley apple and the return of the Wickerman event in August, a dramatic Lughnasa celebration featuring music and crafts.

This latest initiative reflects the region’s commitment to families seeking memorable, high-quality experiences.

Sara McGeary, Tourism Manager at Armagh, Banbridge, and Craigavon Borough Council, said, “As a region, we’ve made it a priority to invest in experiences that speak directly to families – not just as visitors, but as a core part of our tourism proposition. This competition is just one example of how we’re bringing that to life, offering a chance to experience the very best of what Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon has to offer.

"We’re continuing to evolve our attractions and activities to reflect what modern families are looking for. In fact, we’ve just launched a range of new experiences designed to cement Armagh’s status as a must-visit destination for families to connect, explore, and make memories together. Our aim is simple: to create meaningful, accessible experiences that don’t have to come with a hefty price tag.”

The region’s newest offerings give families the chance to explore the heritage of the area including the ancient art of road bowling in Armagh City to Dan Winter’s Cottage, where children and adults alike can learn about traditional weaving in one of Ireland’s oldest thatched homes.

Young adventurers can enjoy a brand-new activity sheet filled with fun and educational content, while families can embrace the local food scene and the outdoors with orchard tours, outdoor cooking experiences, adventure play trails in Gosford Forest Park and Moo Valley Artisan Gelato’s farm-to-table tastings.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Sarah Duffy, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, said, “Summer is one of the most exciting times to visit our borough – the energy, the colour, and the sense of welcome are second to none. We see families returning year after year because they know they’ll find something special here.

"Whether that’s stepping behind the scenes at the Game of Thrones Studio Tour, delving into ancient myths at Navan Centre & Fort, or indulging in some retail therapy at The Boulevard, we truly believe this is the best place on the island for a family escape – and during the summer months, there’s simply no better time to experience it.”