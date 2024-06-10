Four daughters follow in father’s hospitality footsteps

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Father’s Day, the Gordon family are living proof that hospitality and great customer service runs in the family as daughters Shannon, Aimee, Lauren and Ellie follow in their dad’s hospitality footsteps, working in the Adair Arms Hotel, Ballymena.

Neil Gordon joined the Adair Arms Hotel over 20 years ago, working part time as a bartender. When the McKeever Group bought the hotel in 2010, Neil was impressed by their emphasis on family values and people development. Over the next 14 years he progressed through different departments, learning every aspect of hotel management, until being promoted to deputy general manager at the start of 2024.

Neil said: “I was originally working full time as a painter and joined the Adair Arms to earn some extra money at the weekend. Working in hospitality was never a career I considered, and I only planned on staying for a few months. Now I can’t ever see myself doing anything else. It’s very fulfilling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Adair Arms has always felt like my second home and I consider the team my extended family.”

L-R: Aimee, Ellie, Neil, Lauren, Shannon

As a father of four, Neil wanted his daughters to gain some work experience, and encouraged each to apply for part-time jobs while they were still at school. They followed his advice, and with all four working at the Adair Arms they quickly discovered that hospitality was also in their blood.

Neil continued: “Now, working with my daughters, takes family values to a different level – even if they do have to listen to a bit more moaning from me than the rest of the staff! The girls always work hard and they make me very proud to be their dad and their boss.”

Shannon, the eldest daughter (25) works as a Housekeeper, Aimee (22) is Front of House Manager, Lauren (19) works on the bar team and the newest recruit, Ellie (16) is trainee housekeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shannon said: “Dad’s clearly been a great role model for us. Working with him has taught me the importance of always taking pride in your work and how everyone’s job is equally important.”

Aimee agrees with her sister but jokes that while her dad has achieved a great deal in his career, he still has some lessons to learn: “It’s a two-way street; I’ve learned so much from him but I’m still the main person he turns to when he needs help with any IT issues.”

As far as Lauren is concerned, the biggest problem is switching from home life to work mode: “Working with my dad has really helped me to learn so much about hospitality, but I’m always trying to remind myself not to call him ‘daddy’ in front of the guests.”

Youngest daughter and newest recruit Ellie added: “As I’ve just started working in the hotel, I’m still getting to know the job, but dad has been amazing, taking the time to explain or show me what I need to do, and I’m not too shy to ask the boss any questions – which is good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad