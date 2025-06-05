From stage fright to centre stage: How BSPA shaped one young woman’s future

As the Belfast School of Performing Arts (BSPA) celebrates its 15th anniversary, former student Keris Dodds reflects on how the youth theatre school didn’t just give her confidence to perform on stage – it helped her thrive in every part of her life.

At just 19 years old, Keris Dodds has already racked up a life-changing six-year run with the Belfast School of Performing Arts – a journey that took her from a shy child hiding behind her mother’s legs to a poised and confident young woman working as a Food and Beverage Assistant with the Beanchor Group and studying International Hospitality Management at Ulster University.

Keris joined BSPA almost by chance. “My first day was actually a complete surprise,” she laughs. “My mum spotted an advert for the brand-new Holywood Road school just a few hours before it opened. I was at a friend’s house when she picked me up early and said she’d signed me up for an acting class.”

For a child who was timid and unsure of herself in social situations, it could have been overwhelming. But once she walked through the doors of BSPA, something changed. “At home, I loved performing little plays for my family. I’d rope my younger brother into shows and write silly scripts,” she says. “Mum thought BSPA might help bring that out of me—and it absolutely did. The rest is history.”

Keris as Franz in The Producers

From that very first class at age 11 to her final curtain call at 17, Keris seized every opportunity BSPA had to offer. She remembers her first major role vividly: Glinda in The Wizard of Oz, performed on the stage of Belfast’s Waterfront Hall.

“I had spent so long trying to find my ‘thing’—where I belonged, what I was good at,” she recalls. “When I stepped onto that stage, something just clicked. It was pure magic.”

Her journey at BSPA wasn’t just about performing; it was about belonging, growing, and being mentored by a team she describes as “so much more than teachers.” She credits Artistic Director Peter Corry and Managing Director Tina McVeigh as two of the most influential figures in her life.

“My childhood would have turned out very differently if Peter hadn’t given me a chance,” she says. “And Tina never failed to support me, through the highs and the lows. They make BSPA the special place it is.”

Keris as the Baroness in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Tina McVeigh say’s that building happy and confident young people is what makes her the most proud;

“At BSPA, our greatest goal has always been to build happy, confident young people. Whether they pursue a career in the arts or not, we want every child to walk away believing in themselves and their potential, then we know we’ve done a good job. I’m proud of Keris and all the hard work she put in, it has clearly paid off and that is truly what it is all about.”

Among her favourite memories is playing Miss Honey in Matilda, a role that marked a major step forward in her development and came at a time when live theatre was returning post-pandemic. “It was my own mini big break,” she says. “That show helped widen my social circle and gave me a real sense of confidence. It reminded me of the joy theatre brings – especially in tough times.”

But while her time at BSPA helped Keris find her voice on stage, it also equipped her with a skill set that’s proved invaluable beyond the theatre world.

Keris as Miss Honey in Matilda

“I went from being a shy little shadow to a tiny powerhouse,” she says. “Confidence and communication came so naturally to me in a performance space. Even when I was nervous backstage, the moment I stepped onto stage, I was a different person.”

She quickly discovered that these qualities weren’t just useful in shows – they were essential in the real world. At 16, while juggling sixth form and rehearsals, Keris took on her first job in hospitality. It didn’t take long to realise that the lessons she’d learned through drama translated directly into the service industry.

“Hospitality is a performance in its own right,” she says. “It requires role-play, energy, emotional intelligence. Whether you’re dealing with a difficult guest or leading a team through a busy shift, it’s like being in character. You’re creating a memorable experience – just like on stage.”

She now works part-time in Bullit Hotel while studying at university; “Funny enough, it was my drama background that helped me get the job,” she adds. “I didn’t have much work experience, but my employers recognised the qualities theatre instils—confidence, teamwork, initiative.”

From solving problems under pressure to stepping up as a team leader, Keris credits BSPA with helping her build the resilience and soft skills she relies on every day.

“There’s no doubt about it—BSPA made me the employee I am,” she says. “Everything from managing a scene on stage to navigating a new school environment was easier because of what I’d learned in the rehearsal room.”

Though she originally dreamed of going to drama school full-time, Keris says hospitality has become a fulfilling career path. “It gives me the stability and structure I need, but I’m still using all the creative tools theatre gave me. In both circumstances, you need to read people, be adaptable, and stay calm under pressure.”

She’s also keen to reassure young people who may love performing but don’t see it as a long-term career. “Do it,” she says. “What have you got to lose? You never know how something might change your path.”

Now, as BSPA celebrates its 15th anniversary, Keris feels proud to be part of its legacy. “There are truly no words,” she says. “I wouldn’t be half the person I am today if BSPA hadn’t transformed the life of that little girl all those years ago.”

Asked if she could go back and relive one production, she doesn’t hesitate: The Producers. “Playing Franz was terrifying at first—it felt like a huge challenge. But it turned out to be the most fun I’ve ever had on stage. I even got to be the first female Franz, which was incredible.”

Looking back, she says the most important lesson she learned at BSPA was to be unapologetically herself. “Never be ashamed of doing what you love,” she says. “And remember, even if you’re not in the spotlight, there are no small parts—only small actors.”

As Keris Dodds proves, the skills learned in a youth drama school don’t just prepare you for the stage. They prepare you for life.

BSPA is celebrating 15 years with what promises to be an incredible concert, SSE at the Arena, supported by Oasis Travel, MSC Cruises and Signature Works. Directed by Peter Corry, the concert will see over 700 young performers take to the stage in what promises to be a spectacular showcase of the amazing talent at BSPA which is promised to lift the roof!

For more information on joining BPSA please visit www.thebspa.co.uk.