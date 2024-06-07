Funding boost up for grabs as Kingspan announces second year of the Kickstart Sports

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Due to its success, where a total of £130,000 has been awarded to amateur athletes and sports clubs from across Ireland, Kingspan, a global leader in high-performance insulation and building envelope solutions, has announced the return of the Kingspan Kickstart Sports Fund.

The initiative, now in its second year, aims to provide much-needed financial support to grassroots level athletes, sports clubs, and community sports facilities throughout Ireland, with £850 available for individuals and £2,150 for sports groups.

The Kingspan Kickstart Sports Fund was launched by Irish rugby legend, Johnny Sexton, who has just signed a three-year partnership with Kingspan. Speaking about the importance of the fund, Richard Beswick, Sports Sponsorship Manager at Kingspan, comments:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"As a company deeply rooted in Ireland, we understand the pivotal role that grassroots sports play in fostering community spirit, promoting physical well-being, and inspiring future champions. Through this fund, we are honoured to support dedicated athletes, passionate clubs, and invaluable community sports facilities that form the backbone of Irish sports.

Submit your story

“Over the past eighteen months, the Kickstart Sports Fund has helped over 60 organisations and 75 sporting individuals across Ireland, and we are thrilled to relaunch this initiative for another year and continue to help support the next generation of sporting talent in Ireland.”

The Kingspan Kickstart Sports Fund aims to remove financial barriers and provide much-needed resources to amateur athletes and sports organisations across the country of Ireland. Funding can be utilised for a variety of purposes, including new equipment, facility upgrades, coaching expenses, and travel costs for competitions and events.

"Competing at an amateur level can be extremely tough in all aspects but particularly financially and I would urge anyone who meets the criteria to apply for the Kingspan Kickstart Sports Fund – it could make a huge difference to your future,” Richard adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications for the Kingspan Kickstart Sports Fund are open year-round, with the next selection date for 2024 at the end of July – applications to be in by Friday 5th July.