Funeral details for tragic road deaths of Joyce Crooks, 78, and 21-year-old Ryan Cunningham, killed in separate crashes on Monday

By Iain Gray
Published 18th Sep 2025, 14:05 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 14:08 BST
Joyce Crooks, 78, died in hospital after a car crash on Monday evening.placeholder image
Funeral arrangements for two people killed in separate road tragedies on the same day have been revealed.

On Monday afternoon, 21-year-old Ryan Cunningham was killed in a two-car collision in Downpatrick; Joyce Crooks, 78, died in hospital following a crash in Dungannon just a few hours later.

A requiem mass for Kilkeel native Mr Cunningham is to take place in Sacred Heart Church, Killowen, at 2pm on Friday, followed by interment in St Colmans Cemetery, Massforth.

In a death notice, he is described as deeply regretted by his loving mother and father Kevin and Martina and their partners Noel and Stephanie, his two sisters Ivy and Lara, as well as grandparents Martin and Maria and Kevin and June, aunts, uncles and the entire family circle.

Ryan Cunningham, 21, was killed in a collision on Monday afternoon.placeholder image
A funeral service for Mrs Crooks, who was from Cookstown, is to take place in Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium on a date and time to be confirmed.

She was said to be the dearly loved wife of Harry, cherished mum of Vikki, Ronette, Darryl and Amanda, mother-in-law of Adrian, Norman and Alan, loving nanny of Courtney, Matthew, Alicia, Jack, Luke, Jayden and Rylan, dearest sister of Ronnie, Miranda, Ethel and Maree, and treasured aunt of Kim.

Meanwhile, the funeral took place today of a former top Armagh GAA player who was killed in a road accident in Co Monaghan.

Aoife Lennon, 38, died following a collision between a car and a truck on the N2 in Castleshane last week. From Derrynoose in Co Armagh, her funeral mass took place at St Mochua’s Church, Derrynoose, this afternoon.

