Gareth Dunlop goes unplugged and unfiltered in 'Live From The House Of I Don’t Know'

Acclaimed Belfast singer-songwriter Gareth Dunlop returns with a powerful new release today—‘Live From The House Of I Don’t Know’—a stripped-back, soul-stirring mini album recorded live in a house steeped in time and character on the shores of Strangford Lough.

Released via independent label Zenith Café, the six-track collection, ‘Live From The House Of I Don’t Know’, offers an intimate reimagining of songs from Dunlop’s 2024 album ‘Welcome To The House Of I Don’t Know’. The album earned a prestigious nomination for Album of the Year at the Northern Ireland Music Prize at the end of last year, widely praised for its emotive depth and cinematic scope.

This new recording finds Dunlop peeling back the layers, performing live takes in a ‘70s time capsule of a house where creaky floorboards, water views, and echoes of the past coloured every note. The result is unpolished, immediate, and achingly honest. “I wanted to explore how those everyday sights and occurrences can send you flying back in time,” says Dunlop. “I feel like we have limited time here on Earth, and we should make the most of it.”

The EP features reimagined versions of ‘Just In Case’, ‘Small Talk’, ‘Every Little Inch’, ‘Church’, ‘Naive’, and ‘All We’ll Ever Need’. Gone are the lush studio textures—what remains is raw storytelling, driven by Dunlop’s haunting voice and poetic lyrics.

It’s another strong chapter for one of Northern Ireland’s most compelling musical voices. With over 120,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and syncs in hit TV series such as This Is Us, Lucifer, Suits, and Nashville, Dunlop’s global profile continues to rise. Dunlop’s latest single ‘Goodbye All Over Again’ saw itself premiering on NBC’s TV show ‘FOUND’.

This month, he joins Duke Special on a highly anticipated UK tour, bringing his signature sound to audiences in Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, and Newcastle.