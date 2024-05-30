Get ready for summer with free beginner Spanish classes at Lisburn City Library

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lisburn City Library, in partnership with the Open University, will host a series of free Holiday Spanish language classes for adults on Wednesday 12, 19 and 26 June from 2:00pm to 3:30pm.

These three 90-minute Spanish language classes are designed for beginners to help you make the most of your upcoming trip to Spain and will be taught by Ximena Arias-Manzano, a lecturer in Spanish at The Open University in Belfast. Ximena brings her extensive knowledge and passion for the Spanish language to create an enjoyable and educational experience for all participants.

The classes will introduce you to essential Spanish including: Spanish language, food and culture; Greetings, introducing yourself, asking and giving information; Ordering food and asking for the bill; Practice, practice, practice with fun interactive activities;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Fry, Libraries NI District Manager said: “This is a brilliant, free opportunity to take your first steps towards learning a new language with an amazing lecturer from our partners The Open University. Whether you're dreaming of sunny siestas or delicious tapas, these classes will equip you with the essential language skills to enhance your holiday experience. This is a great chance to turn your trip into an unforgettable experience, all for free in Lisburn City Library.”