Get ready for summer with free beginner Spanish classes at Lisburn City Library
These three 90-minute Spanish language classes are designed for beginners to help you make the most of your upcoming trip to Spain and will be taught by Ximena Arias-Manzano, a lecturer in Spanish at The Open University in Belfast. Ximena brings her extensive knowledge and passion for the Spanish language to create an enjoyable and educational experience for all participants.
The classes will introduce you to essential Spanish including: Spanish language, food and culture; Greetings, introducing yourself, asking and giving information; Ordering food and asking for the bill; Practice, practice, practice with fun interactive activities;
Michael Fry, Libraries NI District Manager said: “This is a brilliant, free opportunity to take your first steps towards learning a new language with an amazing lecturer from our partners The Open University. Whether you're dreaming of sunny siestas or delicious tapas, these classes will equip you with the essential language skills to enhance your holiday experience. This is a great chance to turn your trip into an unforgettable experience, all for free in Lisburn City Library.”
To secure your place, please contact the library on telephone 028 9266 9345 or email [email protected].