Go Succeed and Young Enterprise NI inspire Northern Ireland’s ‘Future Founders’

Northern Ireland’s business and entrepreneur free support service Go Succeed is joining with Young Enterprise NI to inspire the region’s next generation of business leaders.

The ‘Future Founders’ programme, delivered in partnership with all 11 councils throughout Northern Ireland and the region’s six further education colleges will embed ambitions and entrepreneurial skills in a bid to foster creativity, innovation and expand the talent pipeline.

Running from September 2025 until March 2026, Future Founders will inspire up to 3,900 young people through a series of camps and workshops, and real-life experience with some of Northern Ireland’s best-known entrepreneurs.

Future Founders participants will benefit from an Entrepreneurship Day, that will kick off the programme with ‘inspire and ideation sessions’ while Innovation Camps will take place across all 11 council areas during Global Entrepreneurship Week in November.

Go Succeed is joining with Young Enterprise NI and Northern Ireland’s further education colleges to launch ‘Future Founders’, a new programme to inspire the region’s next generation of business leaders. Pictured launching the initiative at Northern Regional College’s new Ballymena campus, from left: Jane Hanna and Carol Fitzsimons MBE, Young Enterprise NI, Christine Barnhill, Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, Councillor Jackson Minford, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Christine Brown and Joanne McCourt, Northern Regional College

Meanwhile, an Entrepreneurship Hub will allow students to meet with entrepreneurs to learn and take inspiration from them first-hand.

Councillor Jackson Minford, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, which is leading the programme on behalf of all Northern Ireland councils, said: “Future Founders represents an important investment in the next generation of entrepreneurs and we are delighted to play our part in launching this exciting new initiative.

“By providing young people with the tools, networks and confidence to explore enterprise, we are building the foundations for a stronger, more innovative economy across the region.

“We believe entrepreneurship should be accessible to everyone, no matter your age, background or experience. Future Founders is about sparking ambition in young people, showing them that with the right support and mindset, they can turn ideas into opportunities.”

Carol Fitzsimons MBE, Chief Executive, Young Enterprise NI said: “There is no doubt that the seeds that grow ideas and entrepreneurial enthusiasm into future businesses are often sown at a young age.

“Through Future Founders, we are pleased to join with Go Succeed to further expand our mission to reach and inspire young people across Northern Ireland.

“This programme is not just about creating future business owners, it’s about developing problem-solvers, innovators and leaders who will make a real difference in their communities and beyond.

“We are excited to inspire the next generation of innovators and help them take their first steps on an entrepreneurial journey.”

The new initiative was launched at Northern Regional College’s new Ballymena campus set to welcome students for the first time for the 2025/26 academic year.

Joanne McCourt, Principal Lecturer and Entrepreneurship Hub Manager for the FE Sector, Northern Regional College, Northern Regional College added:

“We are delighted to host the launch of Future Founders at our new Ballymena campus. Our students, and those across the further education sector, will benefit enormously from this programme, gaining exposure to entrepreneurial thinking, new skills and invaluable connections with industry. Initiatives like this are essential to building aspiration and opportunity for young people across Northern Ireland.”

