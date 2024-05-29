Go the extra mile along Belfast's Waterfront with Maritime Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Maritime Belfast Trust launches Go the Extra Mile, a public celebration of the Maritime Mile.

Delivered by Maritime Belfast Trust, the charity responsible for preserving and promoting Belfast’s maritime heritage, Go the Extra Mile is an invitation to local people and visitors to discover more of the city’s historic waterfront and enjoy an extra mile welcome from local attractions, venues, restaurants and cafes along the way.

With over 30 events over the next 10 months, Go the Extra Mile is an invitation to immerse yourself in history (stand in the bottom of the Thompson Dry Dock), get active (try some Irish dancing on the Titanic Slipways), be more sustainable (ditch the car and hire a Belfast Bike), meet new people (become a volunteer) or try something new (after hours at a museum).

People going the extra mile will also be able to take part in seasonal spectacles with events planned throughout the year. Go the Extra Mile and get your dancing shoes on and take part in the Titanic Ceili on the historic slipways (Sunday 21st July). Or why not experience this summer’s Sailortown Festival running from the 26th to 28th July.

Go the Extra Mile will include the return of the hugely successful Sundays on the Mile. Taking place on the last Sunday of the month between 12pm and 5pm, from May through to September, Sundays on the Mile will offer free musical performances across a mix of genres. Complementing their historic locations, artists will range from professional musicians to buskers, jazz musicians to string quartets, opera to traditional music. Stops include Hamilton Dock next to SS Nomadic, Sailortown, AC Hotel on City Quays and RiverBox at the Titanic Slipways.

Kerrie Sweeney, CEO of Maritime Belfast Trust said: “Developing and showcasing the Maritime Mile and all that it has to offer to both locals and visitors is important to help position Belfast as an attractive international destination.

“Our campaign will help attract an expected 1.5 million people to Belfast’s Maritime Mile between now and March 2025. With such a variety of events available, there will be something for everyone to help them go that extra mile and celebrate the fantastic location and talent we have on our doorstep and learn about the importance of preserving our rich heritage.”

