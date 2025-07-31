'God Himself weeps with us': Emotional removal service held for shooting victims Vanessa Whyte and James and Sara Rutledge, ahead of burial this weekend

Father Raymond Donnelly and Bishop Ian Ellis are among clergymen leading a procession as the coffins of murder victims Vanessa Whyte and her children Sara and James Rutledge are carried from St Mary's Church in Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A Co Fermanagh village came together yesterday “under the weight of grief that words cannot fully express”, an emotional service for shooting victims Vanessa Whyte and her teenage children James and Sara heard.

The family, shot dead in the home they shared near Maguiresbridge, were remembered during a removal service in the village’s St Mary’s Church, ahead of their burial in Ms Whyte’s native Co Clare this weekend.

Large crowds lined the streets outside the church in advance of the service, for which mourners had been asked to wear bright colours.

Among those who attended the moving ceremony were First Minister Michelle O’Neill, former first minister and former area MLA Baroness Arlene Foster, and Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP Pat Cullen.

In his homily, Father Raymond Donnelly said people had gathered “in mourning, in shock and in sorrow” after a tragedy that had devastated families, the church parish, the area’s wider community and the entire country.

The service, he added, was not meant to “erase our pain or explain away our sorrow”, but instead to “hold our pain before our God, who Himself weeps with us”.

Father Donnelly stated the family’s tragic deaths had left the Maguiresbridge community “shocked, grieving, heartbroken; searching for meaning, grappling with questions too deep for words”.

The loss of 45-year-old Vanessa, her 14-year-old son James and daughter Sara, 13, in “such an unspeakable way” is “more than any heart should bear”, he stated.

Said Father Donnelly: “A woman full of kindness and warmth, a friend to so many here – and her children, so young, so vibrant, so full of promise.

“Their laughter rang through school corridors, through playing fields, especially on the GAA pitch, where they thrived with passion and joy; that zest for life, their infectious energy, their open smiles.

“Words fail us. And when words fail, we turn to the word of God.”

Stating that hope is “not easy to grasp today” while so many struggle to understand why the tragic deaths happened, he said: “These are the mysteries that shake our faith – yet the Christian faith does not pretend that pain doesn’t exist, it meets us in our sorrow and walks with us through it.”

But, he reinforced: “The love Vanessa gave, the love James and Sara radiated; that love has not ended.

“We carry their love forward in how we support one another, in how we cherish one another, in how we live with more tenderness and compassion.”

The priest told grieving family members “you are not alone”, adding: “We hold you in prayer and embrace. We do not have answers, but we offer presence. We offer prayer. We offer love.”

Addressing the classmates and friends of Sara and James, Fr Donnelly reassured them “it is OK to feel confused, angry, sad, and to cry” while encouraging them to speak to their parents, teachers or clergy about their feelings.

