Green light for blocked Orange commemoration of Troubles victims welcomed - though organisers question why £6k equality tests were needed

Orangemen paraded through Bangor last year to mark Orange Victims Day, but were blocked from marching to the city's cenotaph. Photo: Bangor District LOL No18

Organisers of a blocked Orange parade now permitted to go ahead after passing £6,000 equality tests have welcomed the green light – but questioned why scrutiny was needed in the first place.

Last September, a parade was controversially blocked from marching to a cenotaph in Bangor for Orange Victims Day by the area’s council.

Ards and North Down Council said the parade would have to be run through equality tests – but as the process can take up to three months, there wasn’t enough time to carry them out before the march, meaning the event was barred.

Now the organisers of the Co Down parade have been given a green light after sailing through the £6,000 tests, meaning this year the event in memory of 343 Order members killed during the Troubles can go ahead as planned.

Bangor Orangemen were only able to send a small number of people to lay a wreath at the city's cenotaph, instead of the full memorial ceremony they'd hoped to have. Photo: Bangor District LOL No18

Bangor’s Grand District Master, Gary Taylor, told the News Letter he was pleased to finally get the go-ahead after a council vote on the issue during the week – but he questions why the organisation was made to jump through the hoops of an Equality Impact Assessment in the first place, especially as the event comprises a solemn service in a public park involving a single band and just 100 marchers.

“The event itself is a respectful act of remembrance for members of the Orange Institution who were murdered during the Troubles,” he said. “There’s no party, no speeches, no politics – just quiet reflection and dignity.

“The Equality Impact Assessment should never have been needed. The council claimed it was about “good relations”, but many of us feel it stemmed from discomfort around acknowledging Protestant victims.

“The £6,000 cost to the ratepayer was entirely avoidable. That money could’ve supported real community needs; instead, it was spent to confirm what should have been obvious, that remembrance is not offensive.

Orangemen were forced to halt their parade on Hamilton Road instead of continuing to Bangor's war memorial. Photo: Bangor District LOL No18

“At the end of the day, this was never about causing division. It was about giving people space to grieve and remember, something every community deserves.”