Harry's Help - Enhancing the lives of Northern Ireland's care home residents

'Harry's Help' is a new local charity, established in memory of Aghadowey man, Harry Arbuthnot, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2016, at the age of 66. He spent the next number of years living in Care Homes, before passing away suddenly in February 2023.

Harry's family witnessed the obvious positive impact of having access to regular stimulating and entertaining recreational activities in the Care Homes. The charity has been established with the aim of providing grants to Residential and Nursing Homes in Northern Ireland to facilitate recreational activities for the residents.

To raise vital funds for the charity and to celebrate what would have been Harry and his wife, Margaret's 50th wedding anniversary, on Saturday 13th of July 2024, their daughters, Amy Horner and Gill Gaston, will walk 29.6 miles between the three Care Homes that Harry lived in following his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. Starting at The Cara, Rasharkin, they will walk to Trinity House, Garvagh, before making their way to Milesian Manor, Magherafelt.

Making the decision for a loved one to move into Residential or Nursing Care can be daunting, but knowing they are being well cared for and have access to fun and stimulating activities can ease the transition from own home to Care Home.

As a new charity, every penny really does make a difference and will be used to enhance the lives of individuals living in Care Homes in Northern Ireland.

Donations can be made online at: Go Fund Me - Harry's Help Marathon Walk