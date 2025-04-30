Hit the North Street Art Festival set to make a splash this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Europe’s longest and most respected street art festivals, ‘Hit the North’, is back to paint the town this upcoming Early May Bank Holiday weekend.

Over 60 of the world’s finest street artists are taking part, each adding a unique splash of colour to the streets of Belfast. Visitors to the city will be able to spot some of the larger murals starting to appear over the next week.

‘Hit the North’ Street Art Festival, organised by Seedhead Arts, is running a host of unique fringe events as part of the countdown. These include a new conference, The Other Place, for place makers and artists, a street art bus tour, late night street art market and beginner street art workshops.

The festival culminates in the annual Hit the North block party across Kent Street and Union Street, Belfast on Sunday 4th May where guests can watch murals come to life and enjoy the party atmosphere with urban art demos, food trucks and music.

Local artist Wee Nuls is one of the artists taking part in ‘Hit the North’ Street Art Festival 2025.

Speaking ahead of the festival, Adam Turkington from Seedhead Arts said; “Hit the North is a grassroots festival that’s grown to become an international phenomenon, and we look forward to welcoming art and culture enthusiasts to the festival events and our block party over the Early May Bank Holiday weekend.

“We’ve built on our formula of welcoming a mix of the most exciting up-and-coming muralists, together with established and award-winning artists, to bring a splash of colour to our city. Street artists are fiercely independent, allowing them to commit the truth of their art, and it’s this independence, that makes Northern Ireland’s street art scene so respected on the international stage!”