Cancer survivor Debra Rice celebrates 10 years at Cancer Focus NI Pink Run

This October, as Cancer Focus NI celebrates the 10th anniversary of its flagship Pink Run, one Belfast mum will be marking a deeply personal milestone of her own — a decade cancer-free.

Debra Rice never thought she’d see this day. Ten years ago, in September 2015, she heard the words no one ever wants to hear: “You have breast cancer.”

At the time, her daughter Emma was just seven years old. "All I could think about was missing out on all the important milestones in her life,” Debra recalled. “I wished more than anything I would make it to see her go to secondary school. I wasn’t thinking beyond that.”

Now, a decade later, Debra is preparing to take part in the 10th annual Pink Run with Emma, who is currently studying for her A-levels, by her side — a moment of celebration, survival, and hope.

With a strong family history of breast and ovarian cancer, Debra had been attending a family history clinic at Belfast City Hospital for nearly a decade. When she was called back for additional tests following a routine check — including an ultrasound and biopsy — she feared the worst.

“It was totally out of the blue, an absolute shock,” Debra said. “I hadn’t felt any lumps or bumps, and I was feeling fine. My oncologist assured me that it had been caught early. It was a very small 18mm tumour.”

Further testing revealed Debra carried the BRCA1 gene fault — a genetic mutation linked to higher rates of breast and ovarian cancer — and she was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, an aggressive form often associated with BRCA1.

Debra Rice from Belfast it celebrating 10 years cancer free, there was a time she thought she wouldn’t see her daughter Emma make it to big school and now she’s 17 and doing her A-Levels

Knowing her diagnosis, Debra made the difficult but clear decision to undergo a double mastectomy and hysterectomy. “It was a no-brainer for me,” she explained. “I wanted the best chance of survival.”

Despite her strength, Debra says the journey through treatment was extremely tough — especially chemotherapy. “Losing my hair was one of the biggest hurdles. Just three weeks after my first cycle, it started coming out in clumps. That’s when I really cried.”

Support from Cancer Focus Northern Ireland was essential during those darkest moments.

“Cancer Focus NI provides counselling, support groups, and practical help when you really need it. After my surgery, I met with one of their bra fitting specialists. It was amazing to be with someone who understood what I was going through. That was invaluable.”

The emotional toll of cancer doesn’t end when treatment does, she added. “It takes a long time to feel like you can take a breath. Even around year six or seven, I felt the most anxious. Without regular checks, every little pain makes you wonder if the cancer is back.”

Now, at the 10-year mark, Debra says she’s finally feeling a sense of peace — and is ready to run shoulder to shoulder with others who’ve been on similar journeys.

This year's Pink Run is especially poignant, not just for Debra but for Cancer Focus NI, marking a decade of the charity’s powerful campaign to raise awareness and support for women affected by breast cancer.

Each year in Northern Ireland, 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Cancer Focus NI’s “Go Pink” campaign highlights this statistic and raises funds for vital services such as counselling, family support, specialist bra and swimwear fittings, and support groups.

“Getting to the 10-year mark feels like such a triumph,” Debra said. “Looking back at the last Pink Run, Emma was still so young and everything felt so uncertain. Now, I’m excited to run with my family and other women who’ve been touched by breast cancer. It’s going to be a special day — and I can’t wait.”

How You Can Help

This October, Cancer Focus NI is encouraging everyone to Go Pink in support of local women living with breast cancer. Just £50 could fund a one-hour consultation with a specialist bra and swimwear fitter, helping a woman regain confidence after surgery.