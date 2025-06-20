Interest rates held but NI’s private sector remains braced for ongoing business burdens

The Bank of England held interest rates at 4.25 per cent, aligning to the expectations and predictions shared by markets and experts over recent weeks.

Following the announcement, Governor Andrew Bailey hinted at cutting rates in the future, detailing that we have been on a gradual downward path. Some believe this could happen as soon as this coming August. However, Ross Boyd, the founder and director of Belfast-based chartered accountancy, RBCA, says that may not be so clear cut.

He explains, “The vote to hold interest rates comes as little surprise, but the Committee’s decision may not be as clear cut at the next meeting in August, with the combination of stubborn inflation and a deteriorating labour market looking likely. If the jobs market continues to underperform, it should put downward pressure on inflation, but as it stands inflation remains well above the 2 per cent target. And the uncertain geopolitical climate may even fuel higher inflation, so the Bank’s options could be limited, despite Reeve’s ambitions growth plans.”

Whilst this week’s hold hasn’t had a greatly negative impact on households, Bailey also raised concerns over the impact of government’s recent decisions, particularly the outlook for jobs. He said there had been “signs of softening in the labour market” as a Bank survey found that UK employers are pausing pay rises following Reeves’ £25billion raid on employers’ National Insurance contributions.

Additional evidence also contradicts government’s claims that it is turning the economy around. ONS figures show job losses have exceeded independent and market estimates, with more than 100,000 UK jobs were lost in May, and 250,000 axed since the Budget.

Understandably, as Ross explains, businesses across the private sector are hesitant to make any major investments while factors such as increased taxation, US tariffs, rising core costs and other uncertain economic conditions remain at play.

He added a regional perspective to the national debate on monetary policy, and said, “Whilst a deteriorating labour market may be good news for inflation, it’s a challenge for our local businesses who are trying to grow. The private sector is no longer just challenging to operate in; entrepreneurs are being actively discouraged from participating by a range of burdens. The combined weight of increased taxation, regulatory complexity, and cost pressures is diminishing the appetite for risk among prospective founders, while existing business owners continue to remain hesitant when it comes to investing. This is a dangerous trend for the NI and wider UK economy which has traditionally thrived on the dynamism and resilience of its SMEs.”

There are four more Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings before the end of the year with the next announcement scheduled for 7 August.