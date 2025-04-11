Janet Devlin releases new single ‘Back to my senses’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Irish singer-songwriter Janet Devlin has released a new single, ‘Back To My Senses’, via OKGood Records, marking the latest offering from her critically acclaimed album Emotional Rodeo. The track arrives on the heels of a breakout year for the artist in the country-rock genre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recorded at Nashville’s Blackbird Studios, the single is both a personal confession and a return to emotional clarity. Devlin has described the track as a direct result of a mental health crisis that led to the abrupt end of a romantic relationship. “I had a manic episode that lasted about three days,” she shared. “When I realised what I’d done, I wrote the song and sent it to them—with a grovelling text. And it worked.”

‘Back To My Senses’ also marks the first song Devlin recorded in Nashville, setting the tone for what would become Emotional Rodeo, her most commercially successful album to date. The project debuted at #1 on the iTunes Country Charts, #4 on the UK Official Country Artists Albums Chart, and #21 on the UK Official Independent Albums Chart. The lead single, ‘Best Life’, landed on the BBC Radio 2 B List, with ‘Red Flag’ also gaining a spot on the station’s official playlist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devlin, who first rose to prominence on The X Factor in 2011, has steadily evolved her sound, drawing influence from Americana stalwarts like Chris Stapleton and alternative rock icons Red Hot Chili Peppers. Emotional Rodeo showcases this blend of styles, while also exploring themes of mental health, love, and identity.

Janet Devlin

“The track means a lot to me as it was the first song I ever recorded in Nashville, so in a way it was the catalyst for me taking the leap and recording the whole album there. It was also played a load on the last UK tour so I made sure that I had my guitarist lay down his backing vocals and get my mandolin player on there as well - it would have felt empty without them! Sonically, it’s a bit dad rock - but I wanted it to be. I know it may not be the coolest thing nor have I ever been cool - so I embrace it, as it’s one of my favourite genres!”

Devlin is set to perform several live shows throughout 2025, including appearances at the Country to Country (C2C) Festival in Belfast, London, and Berlin, as well as The Long Road Festival in Leicestershire this August.

Outside of music, Devlin continues to advocate for mental health awareness. She is an ambassador for the equine therapy charity Strength and Learning Through Horses (SLTH) and was the subject of the 2022 BBC documentary Janet Devlin: Young, Female, and Addicted, which examined her journey through addiction and recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over a million followers across TikTok and Instagram, Devlin maintains a strong digital presence, connecting directly with fans as she builds on the momentum of Emotional Rodeo.