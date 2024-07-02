Launch of 2024 Moorlough 10 Mile/10k Challenge Race

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The second annual Moorlough 10 Mile/10K Challenge Race sponsored by Ørsted will take place on Sunday, 29th September 2024 in Glenmornan, County Tyrone.

The 10-mile/10k route begins in Glenmornan at School Row, down the Strabane Road, through Stranisk past the Owenreagh Wind Turbines and finishing with a lap of the Moorlough lake. The run will take in some of the most scenic areas of the wider Glenmornan area.

The event is organised by Glenmornan Community Association, with the success of last year’s event convincing organisers to make it an annual fixture on the sporting calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donal Cairns, from Glenmornan Community Association, said: “Without the support of Ørsted the event would not have been possible last year, and we are pleased that Ørsted are back once again as race sponsors and the generosity highlights the importance the company places on contributing to the local community.

Pictured are Donal Cairns, Ryan McShane and Paul Philips

“Being able to host an annual sporting event of this scale allows the Community Association to raise very important and much-needed funds to help with community events and maintenance.”

As long-term owners, developers, and operators of renewable energy projects, Ørsted is committed to being active partners in the areas in which they develop projects. Aidan Stakelum from Ørsted, said: “Once again, the funding provided by Ørsted demonstrates the difference this can make to local communities, and the way it allows for an idea to be turned into a reality for the benefit of everyone.

“Ørsted recognises the reliance that local people place on Glenmornan Community Association and the Community Hall which is why we are delighted to offer community support whenever we possibly can. With the success of last year’s inaugural event, we are delighted to once again sponsor the 2024 race.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All funds raised from the event will go towards Glenmornan Community and facilitate support to engage some of the most vulnerable in the community.

There is a £25 fee to enter the Moorlough 10 Mile/10k Challenge and competitors will receive a T-shirt, finisher medal and race chip timing, enabling runners to track their progress.