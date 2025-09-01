Leading the way in Northern Ireland: Council supports planners in protecting endangered swifts

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has become the first Council in Northern Ireland to launch an innovative initiative aimed at protecting the declining Swift population. As part of its continued commitment to biodiversity, the Council will now provide all planning applicants with a new “Positive Planning Note”, a dedicated guidance booklet focused on safeguarding the Common Swift.

Swifts, designated as the Borough’s official “Bird of the Borough” in 2015, are experiencing a serious population decline across the UK and Ireland and are now red listed as a Bird of Conservation Concern.

The Council has collaborated with the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), the Northern Ireland Swift Group, and the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA’s), Natural Environment Division to create this first-of-its-kind guidance in support of both wildlife conservation and sustainable development.

The booklet offers best practice advice for developers, planners, architects, and builders. It highlights how simple and cost-effective measures, such as incorporating Swift nest bricks or Swift boxes into new and existing buildings, can create safe, long-term breeding sites for Swifts.

Council Swift Champion, Councillor Anne-Marie Logue with Local Resident Brian Calahane, Elected Members, Council Officers and Local Residents supporting the drive to protect our Swifts.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick commented: “By sharing this guidance booklet with every applicant submitting a planning proposal, we’re taking practical steps to integrate biodiversity into the heart of development planning. This is a proactive way to raise awareness and ensure our built environment continues to support this incredible species.

“I am delighted with the collaboration between RSPB, NI Swift Group, DAERA and Council to produce this booklet and help to safeguard this endangered species”.

Swifts have adapted to nesting in man-made structures for centuries, finding homes in gaps under eaves or in old brickwork. But as older buildings are demolished or modernised and new buildings lack natural nesting cavities, their opportunities to breed diminish.

To counter this, the Council’s new guidance recommends early inspection of buildings for existing nests, timing construction works outside of the breeding season and incorporating Swift specific design features into developments.

One of the driving forces behind swift conservation in the Borough is Crumlin resident Brian Calahane, who has dedicated many years to protecting these remarkable birds. As a passionate advocate and co-founder of the Swift NI group, he has installed numerous swift nest boxes throughout the area and even erected a purpose-built swift tower to provide additional nesting opportunities. His tireless efforts have raised awareness locally and inspired others to take action to help reverse the decline of this iconic species.

Chair of the Planning Committee, Councillor Rosie Kinnear commented: “Our Borough provides an important haven for these birds, and we are proud to lead the way in their protection. This initiative reflects our commitment to a more sustainable future where nature and development go hand in hand and I would ask anyone who is developing or just making minor home improvements to play their part.

"I would also like to thank Councillor Anne-Marie Logue for her dedication as the Council’s Swift Champion, whose efforts have been instrumental in raising awareness and driving forward action to protect these wonderful birds.”

