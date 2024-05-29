Lough Erne Resort's executive chef Stephen Holland celebrates prestigious award for Catalina Restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lough Erne Resort’s executive chef, Stephen Holland has praised his culinary team following yet another major accolade for the Resort’s Catalina Restaurant.

The Catalina took top prize in the Ulster category of the ‘Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant’ at the Irish Restaurant Awards.

Over 1,200 leading lights from the hospitality sector across Ireland gathered in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road in Dublin for the glittering awards ceremony, which recognises the sector’s elite talent.

This award follows hot on the heels of the recent ‘3 Rosette Award for Culinary Excellence for 2023-2024’, for the Catalina Restaurant - an accolade awarded by some of the top food critics in Ireland and Great Britain.

Executive chef Stephen Holland and executive sous chef Adam Milliken celebrate the award

At the end of last year, the highly renowned Holland took the reigns as Executive Head Chef at the Fermanagh Resort. He said of the win: “This is truly an honour to be recognised with this award.

“We have an amazing team here at Lough Erne Resort, delivering culinary excellence across our three eateries available on site. It is their dedication which contributes to these respected awards’ successes.

“To be named ‘Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant’ at the Irish Restaurant Awards is a true testament to everyone here at the Resort, and the team at the Catalina restaurant who continue to deliver an amazing fine dining experience for our guests.

“We are committed to serving the highest quality food, using local produce fused with an international flair to create exceptional dishes for our guests. And this award recognises the true excellence of what we offer.”