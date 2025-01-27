Magherafelt social worker launches game-changing new fundraising platform for cash-strapped schools

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cash-strapped schools across Northern Ireland are set to benefit from a game-changing new online fundraising platform launched today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Created by Lawrence O’Kane, a qualified social worker and experienced social work service manager from Magherafelt, Co. Derry, Prizefunder uses ‘tech-for-good’ principles to enable schools to tap into the growing popularity of online prize draws.

It is the first collaborative community fundraising platform of its kind in Northern Ireland and aims to generate at least £1M for schools each year, creating significant social value and impact. Currently, more than 75 percent of Northern Ireland’s 1000-plus schools are said to be facing a financial deficit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magherafelt man developed the platform after seeing firsthand how collaboration can transform lives and communities during his career as a social worker and manager.

Pictured at the launch of Prizefunder are L to R: Mr John McCormack, Principal, Holy Family P.S. Magherafelt; Erin O’Kane, P6, Holy Family P.S. Magherafelt; and Lawrence O’Kane, Prizefunder founder.

Found online at www.prizefunder.co.uk, the platform works by enabling people to buy £10 ticket bundles for a cumulative monthly high-value shared draw. Rather than their entry fees going only to a private operator, however, Prizefunder allows entrants to choose which participating school or schools they want to benefit from their participation.

For every £10 ticket bundle sold, £6 goes directly to the entrant’s chosen school and £3 goes towards creating the cumulative monthly prize pot for entrants. The remaining £1 covers the platform’s operating costs and processing fees, ensuring funds are deposited directly into each school’s bank account monthly. The platform also offers a Business Bundle for companies wanting to support local schools.

Speaking about the platform’s launch, its founder Lawrence O’Kane, said: “Prizefunder is a game-changer for Northern Ireland’s schools and good news for Northern Ireland. Our schools urgently need new ways to generate funding and offer better opportunities for pupils and Prizefunder provides all of that in a way that is easy to set up and which reduces the administrative burden on staff. It has the power to support principals and transform our local schools, making a real difference where it is needed most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While prize draws are surging in popularity, most existing options are run by private operators with little positive impact on local communities. We’re proud that Prizefunder is shifting this dynamic by harnessing the power of prize-led fundraising for local benefit. School communities can keep resources within their local area and simultaneously offer their members the opportunity to win a valuable prize.

Lawrence O'Kane, social worker and senior service manager who is the founder of Prizefunder.

“As an experienced social worker, I have seen firsthand how collaboration can transform lives and communities. Working together achieves far greater results than working in isolation and this principle lies at the heart of our tech-for-good platform.”

Regulated by the Fundraising Regulator, the new platform leverages legislative changes made in 2022 regarding online prize draws in Northern Ireland which were aimed at making it easier for good causes to raise funds. Traditionally, private operators and larger organisations have used the online prize draw model to make a profit with no community benefit, but Prizefunder means people’s money will be kept in local communities where it is needed most.

The platform was developed with support from the UK Government’s Go Succeed programme. It has also been awarded Silver Level Recognition from Innovate NI for innovation and focus on community impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To reach the £1 million target each year, just 139 schools need to sell 100 £10 tickets each month through the Prizefunder platform. At that level of ticket sales, the shared monthly prize fund will reach £41,700. Should 500 schools opt-in at the same level of ticket sales, £3.6M would be returned directly to participating schools each year, with a prize pot of £150,000 for entrants each month.

Pictured at the launch of Prizefunder are L to R: Mr John McCormack, Principal, Holy Family P.S. Magherafelt; Erin O’Kane, P6, Holy Family P.S. Magherafelt; and Lawrence O’Kane, Prizefunder founder.

Encouraging school principals and parents to find out more about the platform, Lawrence added: “Our platform is grounded in extensive research and evidence surrounding prize-led fundraising and already monthly subscriptions are proving to be the most popular option among entrants which means recurring income for participating schools.

"I encourage our school leaders to contact us or sign up online in ten minutes and embrace this opportunity. The more schools that come on board, the greater the potential to unlock sustainable support and enhance the educational opportunities available for our pupils and communities.”

Speaking about the potential offered by Prizefunder to schools, John McCormack of Holy Family Primary School, Magherafelt, added: “As a school principal I manage a budget that has many demands on it. This means, like many other schools, we occasionally have to seek the support of our school community in meeting our fundraising goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since joining the Prizefunder platform, however, we’ve now gained a new source of recurring income that comes directly into our bank account, and it also means less time on admin for us. The monthly payment option is proving to be the most popular among our supporters, so it’s a fantastic way for them to support our pupils while receiving something in return. I’m looking forward to being able to enhance and add to the opportunities we offer at our school because of Prizefunder.”