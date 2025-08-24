Some of the thousands of people who took part in the March for Jesus in Belfast have been explaining why it was important for them to take part.

The event was organised by Pastor John Ahern from All Nations Church in Dublin under the banner of the international 'March for Jesus' movement.

Participants had come from as far away as Kerry, Galway and Dublin, with one woman reportedly travelling from New York.

The parade started in Ormeau Park at 2pm on Saturday and made its way through the city to a huge stage in front of Belfast City Hall where worship, prayer and preaching took place for over an hour.

Pastor Ahern said he wished to bring Christians from north and south together.

"It was wonderful and so beautiful to see," he told the News Letter. "There are so many people from so many backgrounds and people from North and South just coming together to honour Jesus Christ.”

"And what a location right here by City Hall. I am really privileged for us to gather here and I am very grateful to God".

He is also organising a sister parade in Dublin next Saturday.

Brooke Peden, 20, from Belfast wanted to worship with other Christians.

At one point Pastor John Ashe from Journey Church in Antrim led the thousands of worshippers to turn around and raise their hands towards Stormont and pray for the country's politicians, saying that they did a very difficult job and were subject to too much criticism.

There were many people from his church attending who came from both Catholic and Protestant backgrounds, he said.

One estimate put the numbers attending at around 7-8000.

For 20-year-old Brooke Peden, from Belfast, the motivation was "to join with other Christians to worship Jesus and glorify His name and to the word to the whole world. I think that's the most important thing."

Lesley-Ann Watson from Augnacloy says she has experienced healing from God.

Lesley-Ann Watson, 41, from Aughnacloy was unexpectedly able to leave work early for the event. "So God obviously wanted me to be here," she said.

She experienced a radical conversion last year. "I lived in the world for 40 years, drinking, partying and doing a lot of new age practices for healing, but God has now done a healing in me," she said.

Matthew Crockett, 41, from Ballymoney came along with his wife and two children. "I came to represent the country and support Jesus in this land," he said. "It is part of the nation and country and part of who we are as a people."

Rose Shaw, 26, from Crossgar is a student of theology at Moorlands College in England. She stumbled across the event accidentally.

Matthew Crockett from Ballymoney attended with his wife and two children.

“I was interested in what they were doing and thought it was an interesting way of evangelism," she said. "I kind of have a college angle on it and am trying to think what the benefits would be."

Retired Church of Ireland minister Alan Millar, 79, attended with his wife Maureen. For him the event represents the solution to the many troubles across the world and in cities like Belfast.

"Everybody's looking to fix the problems but nobody gets them fixed,” he said. “But there's only one way to fix them, and for me and my family it is the Lord Jesus Christ. If people would just live by His love and follow His way then I believe that many of the troubles would disappear, although they will not all be fixed until he comes again."

Critics had accused the parade of being ecumenical, however Pastor Ahern said that while all Catholics were very welcome to take part, it had not been organised in partnership with the Catholic church.

There were plenty of teens and twenty somethings, young families with prams, as well as senior citizens, although the largest segment of people was probably middle aged.

The crowd was ethnically diverse, with plenty of white, Asian and African heritage people, as well as eastern Europeans.

Retired Church of Ireland minister Alan Millar and his wife Maureen. He belives the Christian message holds the solutions to Troubles across the world.

Sixteen speakers addressed the crowd from the stage. Fiona Bishop led prayers for parents whose children are struggling with addiction and self harm.

Pastor Brian Madden led prayer for those struggling with homelessness and addiction while Pastor Kevin Sandbrook prayed for peace in the Middle East.