Mayor visits ReStore Lisburn to mark Volunteers Week
and live on Freeview channel 276
Every year, the first week of June is designated ‘Volunteers’ Week’, an opportunity to celebrate the amazing contributions volunteers make to communities across the UK.
On Tuesday, the Mayor visited to meet and thank some of the volunteers who, together with local people from across Ireland, give more than 4,000 hours a month to support ReStore’s mission.
By selling donated new and used building and home improvement materials ReStore enables local people, in Lisburn and other ReStore communities, to improve their homes at low cost. ReStore also diverts more than 2,000 tons of reusable waste from landfill every year and provides skills and employability training for people of all ages and backgrounds.
David Morrow, ReStore Manager, said: “We so much appreciate the Mayor visiting ReStore to learn more about the impact volunteering has for people and the community here in Lisburn. Volunteers of all ages, backgrounds and abilities make ReStore work, there is a role for everyone, from customer service to helping collect donations in the lorry and we’d love to hear from more local people who want to get involved.”
Cllr Andrew Gowan, Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council said, “My Mayoral theme for the year has been to celebrate and promote volunteering, and the hugely positive contribution volunteering plays within our community in Lisburn and Castlereagh."
"I want to thank the volunteers and staff here at ReStore for the impact they have on our city and community. I would also encourage anyone thinking of volunteering to consider Habitat ReStore - you will be made most welcome and part of something special.”
Learn more about how you can make a difference in your local community by getting involved with ReStore: habitatireland.org/restore