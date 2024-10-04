NASA astronaut Cady Coleman inspires students at Armagh Observatory & Planetarium
Dr Coleman was given a tour of the facilities, learning about the vital contributions Armagh Observatory & Planetarium makes to space science and astronomy. She then delivered a fascinating talk in the Planetarium’s dome to students from Southern Regional College, Armagh Royal School, and Armagh High School, along with a few members of the public who were fortunate to secure tickets.
Martina Glass, Operations Manager at Armagh Observatory & Planetarium, said, “We were delighted to have Dr Cady Coleman visit and share her incredible experiences with our students and visitors. Her time in space and her achievements as an astronaut were incredibly inspiring to hear firsthand from playing a one-hundred-year flute in space to sharing how astronauts sleep, eat and shower whilst in space."
Dr Coleman, who flew on two Space Shuttle missions and spent six months aboard the ISS, has logged over 4,330 hours in space. Her visit provided students with a unique opportunity to hear about her personal journey and the challenges and wonders of space travel, furthering Armagh Observatory & Planetarium’s goal of inspiring the next generation of scientists and space explorers.
Speaking on her visit, Dr. Coleman said, "Here in Armagh, you are at the heart of the history of astronomy. It’s kind of cool to realise that the things we learnt a long time ago, they still count just as much as the things we're learning now."
The event was a rare chance for students to engage directly with a NASA astronaut, asking questions and gaining insights into space exploration and STEM careers. Dr. Coleman’s visit underscored Armagh Observatory & Planetarium’s commitment to bringing world-class science and educational opportunities to Northern Ireland.
