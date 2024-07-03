Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Balmoral Championships, a premier event in the equestrian calendar, is set to return from July 18th - 21st.

This esteemed competition, known for its high standards and thrilling displays of equestrian excellence, promises to deliver another year of unforgettable performances and community spirit.

The National Balmoral Championships have long been a showcase for the finest equestrian talent from across the UK and Ireland.

This four-day event attracts riders of all levels, from aspiring amateurs to seasoned professionals, making it a must-see spectacle for equestrian enthusiasts.

National Balmoral Championships 2024

Each year, the National Balmoral Championships build on their legacy of success. The 2023 event saw record-breaking attendance and participation and now 2024 promises to be bigger and better.

“We are delighted to return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre in 2024,” said Patrick Ward, Event Director, National Balmoral Championships. “Our team is committed to ensuring that the 2024 Championships will be our best yet, providing an exceptional experience for everyone involved. We look forward to another fantastic event that celebrates the skill, dedication, and passion of the equestrian community.”

Event Highlights

Competitions: 90cm up to International 1.50m Grand Prix.

Trade Stands: a variety of trade stands selling equestrian equipment and clothing will be available.

Corporate Hospitality: corporate hospitality can be enjoyed in the Corporate Marquee.

Food: take your pick from a selection of hot food vendors.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the 2024 National Balmoral Championships. Whether you’re a competitor, a dedicated equestrian fan, or simply looking for a thrilling day out, this event promises something for everyone. Mark your calendars and join us for four days of exceptional equestrian sport and community celebration.