New archive unveils rare WWII tales and artefacts from Belfast

A new online archive is about to share a fascinating collection of stories and artefacts from Belfast during World War II.

The materials have been preserved by an Oxford University project that has digitised over 25,000 previously hidden artefacts from the Second World War.

Photos of the objects and stories will be available to view on the project website, theirfinesthour.org, on 6 June 2024.

The archive contains a remarkable range of stories and objects that capture both the extraordinary and everyday lives of those who experienced the war.

RAF Sergeant Terence McCorry

Accounts include that of Terence McCorry, an RAF sergeant from Belfast, who married Mary McCorry in 1939. Their son Michael was born in Dublin in April 1941 due to wartime safety concerns. Terence, serving as a sergeant gunner in the 95 squadron on a Sunderland flying boat, was killed in action over the Bay of Biscay on November 14, 1941. He was the only crew member to die in the encounter, and his funeral was held at Holy Cross in Ardoyne, Belfast.

The archive also includes the stories of Patrick Joseph Hughes, who lived in Belfast and served in both world wars; Ken Hobson, an employee of the Ulster Bank in Belfast who served with the 8th Heavy Anti-Aircraft Regiment in France and Burma; and George Graham Murray, who joined the RAF after the Belfast Blitz and participated in significant operations like D-Day and supply drops to anti-Nazi resistance fighters in Norway.

Another compelling story is that of James Savage, who was born in Belfast in 1919. James joined the RAF in 1938 as an airframe fitter and served in various squadrons during the war. He landed on Juno Beach shortly after D-Day and made his way across France, Belgium and Germany, where he met his future wife, Betty Sherwood, a WAAF who had served with the Strategic Headquarters Allied Expeditionary Force.

Dr Stuart Lee, project director of ‘Their Finest Hour’, said: “We knew from previous projects that people have so many wonderful objects, photos, and anecdotes which have been passed down from family members and which are at risk of getting lost or being forgotten.

Dog tags belonging to Belfast-born James Savage, who served in the RAF during the war.

"We’re delighted that we have been able to preserve so many of these stories and objects and make them available to the public through our archive of memories.”

Funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and based out of the Faculty of English at Oxford University, ‘Their Finest Hour’ worked with hundreds of volunteers to organise over 70 free events in 2023 and early 2024.

Over 2,000 people attended the events, called ‘Digital Collection Days’, to share their war-related stories and mementos and have them recorded and digitised (i.e. photographed) by volunteers. Those who could not attend a Digital Collection Day in person were able to submit stories and photos via the project website.

Digital Collection Days took place in all regions of the UK, including at The Linen Hall, the Ulster Reform Club, and Ulster University.

Dr Matthew Kidd, project manager, said: "The success of the project would not have been possible without the voluntary effort of thousands of dedicated volunteers and contributors.”