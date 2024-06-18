New EdTech by NI teachers boosts classroom wellbeing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NI teachers launch innovative tech product to support the wellbeing and learning of children in the classroom.

Two teachers from Northern Ireland have launched a new edtech platform, Understanding Me, aimed at supporting the wellbeing and learning of children, as well as their teachers and families.

Learning Me is an edtech company and in-person training provider that supports schools through their range of flexible professional learning packages for staff and their accessible classroom tools for learners.

Nicole O’Connor and Bernard Noble, the co-founders of Learning Me, note the immense time and effort put into a young child’s education by those around them. Learning Me aims to enhance and support this effort through their consultancy services and their first product, Understanding Me.

Bernard Noble and Nicole O'Connor launch Understanding Me

Nicole says: ‘Learning Me exists to give you the confidence, inspiration and skills to answer your school development needs; whether it is for areas of learning, the role of AI in education, or the emotional health and wellbeing of your school community.’

Learning Me has now launched, Understanding Me. An online platform for children to learn emotional regulation and enable them to strengthen their vocabulary. This edtech platform is also accessible for children with a variety of additional educational needs.

Holistic data, such as the moods of pupils, as well as, identifiers of those who may need extra support are also available to teachers. Alongside this are tools for tackling bullying and high-quality content ranging across topics such as personal development and mutual understanding.

Bernard says: ‘Understanding Me will give your pupils the confidence, tools and coping skills to navigate their emotions whilst simultaneously answering school curriculum needs, statutory legislation and providing support for families.’

UM Nick Cousins, Agilicent (developer), Emma McCaugherty (graphic designer) with Nicole and Bernard

Learning Me offers after-school, half-day and full-day options to work alongside pupils and schools to enhance the learning journey.