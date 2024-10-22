New report calls for action on financial exclusion in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A week out from the Budget, a new Financial Inclusion Commission (FIC) report is calling for a ‘National Strategy for Financial Inclusion’ to inclusive promote growth in each of the four nations of the UK

A new study today from the FIC and researchers at the University of Birmingham highlights the harm financial exclusion continues to cause in communities across the UK. It also carries a particularly stark warning for Northern Ireland, which lags behind other parts of the country in terms of access to financial services and general levels of economic hardship.

According to the report, almost 82% of adults in Northern Ireland report being under some level of financial distress; 20% higher than in Wales (62%) and 13% higher than Scotland (69%). In addition, almost 8% of households in Northern Ireland are living without access to a bank account, significantly higher than the UK average of 5%. For households earning less than £200 per week, this number jumps to 9%.

These households often face serious limitations — they may struggle to pay bills, set up direct debits, or save money effectively. Many people also lack access to basic financial information and advice that can help them out of a tough spot. Across the UK as a whole, over 8 million adults need debt advice, and one in five (22%) have increased borrowing to cover their living costs due to a lack of affordable credit.

Chris Pond, FIC Chairman and lead spokesperson for the report, comments: “Our findings reveal a truly depressing picture of wasted human and economic potential which is holding the country back. The Government needs to close the financial inclusion gap as a priority to unlock inclusive growth by drawing on the skills and ambitions of all citizens, including millions who are currently financially excluded.”

Unlocking inclusive growth across the country, according to the FIC, will require a coordinated ‘National Strategy for Financial Inclusion’ spearheaded by the Treasury. (Labour committed to a similar policy before the election, but this has not yet materialised).

Amongst the reports recommendations for this strategy include: improving access to face-to-face banking services and cash; expanding the availability of affordable and well-regulated credit options; encouraging greater savings habits through incentives and new programs; providing not-for-profit debt and money advice services to all; and rapidly increasing the number of banking hubs across the UK.

Chris Pond said: “This research provides a baseline for a government-led National Financial Inclusion Strategy, which we hope is now imminent. The Treasury should report to Parliament each year on progress in achieving greater financial inclusion. We need clear outcomes and targets to ensure the right focus in the key areas of inclusion.”