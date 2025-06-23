NI parents risk misinformation on family courts warns Relate NI

Relate NI urges separating parents to seek local independent advice and consider mediation before turning to Google.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Separated parents in Northern Ireland are being warned about the risks of relying on misleading or inaccurate online information when navigating the family court system.

According to Relate NI, many parents seeking guidance online are unknowingly accessing legal information relevant to England and Wales, not Northern Ireland. This can lead to confusion over court procedures, forms, and eligibility for services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Too often, a quick Google search or AI-generated advice pulls up court processes that simply don’t apply here,” said Joan Davis, CEO of Relate NI. “The legal systems are different, and using the wrong information can cause unnecessary stress for families already going through a difficult time.”

Relate NI urges separating parents to seek local independent advice and consider mediation before turning to Google.

Family mediation services are now integrated into the charity Relate NI.

“We are funded to provide separated parents the option to avoid entering the court system. When both parents engage with mediation, they achieve better outcomes for the whole family. They negotiate and reach their own agreements around co-parenting their children after separation. Evaluations and research show that the outcomes for children are better and longer-lasting than those resulting from a stressful, adversarial legal process.”

Despite these benefits, there is no legal requirement in Northern Ireland to consider mediation before applying to court, unlike in England and Wales. Although, Judges in the Family Proceedings Court are supportive of more parents exploring mediation as a first option, yet many separated parents are still making applications for contact orders to court as their first option, often influenced by on-line information or informal advice from friends, that doesn’t reflect the Northern Irish system.

Relate NI also reminds parents that:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family mediation is a practical child focussed process, suitable for many and should be explored as a first option.

A solicitor is not required to make or respond to a court application in Northern Ireland.

Parents can represent themselves as a “litigant in person”, though this can be challenging without support.

Court forms and procedures are specific to Northern Ireland and differ from other parts of the UK.

For support with the emotional impact when a relationship ends contact Relate NI

Parents are encouraged to consult reliable Northern Ireland-specific guidance, they can access a list of relevant resource via the Relate NI website: https://www.relateni.org/news-events/family-mediation-and-family-courts-in-northern-ireland/