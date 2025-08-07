NI TV stars James Blake & Joel M set to launch new podcast

The lads are no strangers to the spotlight, having both found their footing in national television over the past couple of years.

James is a BBC Three presenter known for his hard-hitting documentaries exploring the darker sides of the online world - which has been natural fit for him given his entrepreneurial background in the digital space.

Joel is a presenter on the BBC’s flagship children’s show, Blue Peter, and one of the UK’s leading entertainers. A viral magician with over 16 million followers, he’s performed for global stars including Ariana Grande, Jason Derulo, Jared Leto - and even the King.

But before the public profiles and national television credits, they were just two best mates from Northern Ireland who shared similar passions.

Now, having both relocated to Manchester and carved out careers in separate corners of the BBC, the duo are teaming up for an all new podcast titled: Nobody Asked.

Nobody Asked aims to bea high-energy, no-filter podcast that promises to be equal parts hilarious, chaotic, and unexpectedly insightful.

The show, filmed in a relaxed, casual setting in a stripped-back set, blends unscripted banter with offbeat stories, surprise celebrity guests, and even the occasional magic trick from Joel.

It’s a raw, funny, and genuinely unpredictable experience - one that’s already turning heads on social media.

After teasing behind-the-scenes clips from their accounts (@MrJamesBlake and @itsjoelm), fans were quick to speculate.

James, known for his investigative documentaries like Hunting the Online Sex Predators, hinted at a more playful side not often seen in his on-screen work.

The series aims to explore everything from modern masculinity to mental health, internet culture, and behind-the-scenes tales from the worlds of media, magic, and more.

Between them, Blake and Mawhinney reach millions across digital platforms and TV, bringing a unique mix of authenticity, entertainment value, and cultural relevance.

With sharp humour, creative freedom, and real friendship at the core, Nobody Asked is shaping up to be one of the most exciting new podcast launches of 2025.

You can follow James, Joel, and the show online across all platforms.

