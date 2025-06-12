NI Water welcomes aspiring HR professionals for hybrid work experience

Designed to give students aged 16-19 insights into potential careers, the NI Water work experience series has already introduced students to the world of Science and Engineering. The latest instalment placed the spotlight on Human Resources, showcasing the vital role HR plays in shaping culture, driving transformation and supporting a thriving workforce.

The HR work experience programme kicked off with two days of engaging virtual sessions led by NI Water’s multi award winning HR team. Through live talks, interactive activities and discussions, students learned about the vital functions of HR, from recruitment and employee engagement to diversity and organisational development.

The programme culminated in an in-person day at NI Water’s Learning and Development Centre in Antrim where students participated in team based challenges, enjoyed a tour of the facility and engaged in a lively Q&A session.

NI Water’s Head of HR Operations Helen Devlin explained: "This programme is a brilliant example of how we’re creating accessible pathways into professional careers. By combining virtual and in-person learning, and working closely with Speakers for Schools, we’re able to reach students from all backgrounds and from across Northern Ireland. This gives them a real taste of what it’s like working in HR, delivering a variety of innovative people practices to support business success and good working lives for employees."

Charmaine Dealy, Employment Engagement Manager from Speakers for Schools:“As NI Water’s exceptional work experience programme demonstrates, the success of their hybrid approach sets a strong foundation for future educational and career development initiatives, ensuring the talent pipeline is diverse, inspired, and prepared for the future of work.”

NI Water’s hybrid work experience programmes are delivered in partnership with Speakers for Schools, a UK-based charity committed to increasing social mobility by providing young people with access to career development opportunities.

Speakers for Schools is a charity founded in 2010 by ITV’s Political Editor Robert Peston and supported by the Law Family Charitable Foundation. Its mission is to help level the playing field for young people of all backgrounds, increasing access to exciting work experience and other development opportunities, linking students to hundreds of the UK’s leading employers.

Keep an eye out on the Speakers for Schools website https://www.speakersforschools.org/work-experience-opportunities/ for future work experience opportunities with NI Water coming up in the Autumn.

1 . Contributed NI Water HR Work Experience Day Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed NI Water HR Work Experience Day Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed NI Water HR Work Experience Day Photo: Submitted Photo Sales