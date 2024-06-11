NIJobs launches new brand design
The Stepstone Group developed this high-performing new brand design to reach and connect with even more jobseekers, taking the group closer to its ambition of creating one global brand. The new look and feel were launched last year in Germany for its leading job portal brand, Stepstone. Following on from its success in continental Europe, the new brand design is now live in Ireland. However, NIJobs will still retain its highly valued brand name.
The new brand identity of NIJobs will be launched to the public with a comprehensive digital advertising campaign.
Sam Dooley, Country Director of The Stepstone Group Ireland with responsibility for NIJobs, said: “The recruitment landscape in Northern Ireland and across the globe is evolving at pace, with new technologies such as AI transforming how employers attract, recruit and train potential talent. Amid this transformation, The Stepstone Group continues to embrace innovation and adapt to the changing needs of employers and talent.
“Today’s launch of our new brand identity for NIJobs marks an important step forward, setting out an ambitious new platform to support these changes and reaffirming our commitment to harnessing the power of innovation. As we look ahead, we hope that our new brand design will allow both talent and companies across Northern Ireland to better connect and meet their evolving needs into the future.”