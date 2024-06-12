Northern Ireland areas with longest healthy life expectancy revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New research has revealed people in Lisburn and Castlereagh have a longer healthy life expectancy than anywhere else in Northern Ireland.

Harlow Leisurezone analysed the latest ‘Health state life expectancies’ ONS report to reveal the figures.

Healthy life expectancy is described as “an estimate of lifetime spent in “very good” or “good” health, based on how individuals perceive their general health.

The data revealed that people in Lisburn and Castlereagh’s average healthy life expectancy is 66.3 years, the highest in Northern Ireland.

Healthy Life Expectancy

Ards and North Down came second with 63.55 years, and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon third with 63.05 years.

Derry City and Strabane, Mid and East Antrim, and Belfast sat at the bottom of the table with 61.2, 60.55, and 58.1 years respectively.

There’s an 8.2-year difference between top of the table Lisburn and Castlereagh and bottom of the table Belfast.

Northern Ireland Average Healthy Life Expectancy: Lisburn and Castlereagh 66.3; Ards and North Down 63.55; Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon; 63.05; Fermanagh and Omagh 62.7; Newry, Mourne and Down 62.55; Mid Ulster 61.95; Causeway Coast and Glens 61.7; Antrim and Newtownabbey 61.3; Derry City and Strabane 61.2; Mid and East Antrim 60.55; Belfast 58.1.

Dave Marrington, Gym Manager from Harlow Leisurezone said: “There are many things people can do to live a long, healthy life.

“A healthy, balanced diet is the first thing to consider. Make sure you eat plenty of fruit, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Also keep an eye on your intake of processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive salt and sugar.

“Make sure you exercise too. At least 150 minutes of moderate, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity will do the job. Bundle that with some strength training exercises at least twice a week and you’ll be good to go.

“Don’t forget about sleep either. Aim for seven to nine hours of good quality sleep per night, and maintain a regular sleep schedule, along with a restful sleeping environment.