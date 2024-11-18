Northern Ireland Hospice invites public to “light up the darkness” in annual Lights to Remember service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland Hospice is calling on the community to join together in remembrance and celebration of loved ones who have passed, with the 2024 launch of its annual Lights to Remember appeal and remembrance service.

Now in its 30th year, the Lights to Remember appeal invites people from across Northern Ireland to dedicate a light on the Hospice Christmas tree in memory of their loved ones. Each light helps support the Hospice’s vital palliative care services, reaching families throughout the region.

This year’s Lights to Remember service will take place on Thursday 19th December at 7pm at Dominican College, Fortwilliam, Belfast, followed by a moving candlelight procession to Somerton House, the Adult In-Patient Unit on Belfast’s Somerton Road.

At the heart of this year’s service will be Christopher Smith and his young daughter, Meabh, who will light the first candle of remembrance. Christopher’s wife, Leancha, sadly passed away in Hospice care in August 2023 at the age of 31.

NI Hospice’s Lights to Remember Service takes place on Thursday 19th December.

Speaking on behalf of his family, Christopher said: “The Hospice provided us with incredible support during an unimaginably difficult time, bringing comfort and care to Leancha and allowing us moments of peace together. We’re honoured to take part in the Lights to Remember service. It’s a way for us to celebrate Leancha’s life and to be part of a community that understands the depth of love and loss.”

Following the service, Christopher and Meabh will join NI Hospice President Paul Clark to officially switch on the Christmas lights at Somerton House, illuminating the Hospice’s tree in a tribute to all those who are no longer with us.

Lauren Doherty, NI Hospice’s Interim Director of Brand and Income, expressed the significance of this service: “Lights to Remember is a cherished tradition at Hospice that is now marking its 30th anniversary. It’s a chance for families to come together, not just those who have experienced Hospice care, but anyone who is touched by bereavement and loss. Through carols, reflections, and heartfelt readings, we find comfort in each other’s presence, illuminating the darkness with memories and love this Christmas season.”

For those who are unable to attend, the service will be streamed online on Monday 23rd December, offering an opportunity for all to join in this moving tribute.