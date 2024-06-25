Northern Ireland road trip ranked as one of Britain's most scenic drives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From diverse landscapes to magnificent coastlines, the UK offers a myriad of incredible locations that are just calling out to be explored – and what better way to enjoy them than with a fully-fledged road trip?

Bringing with it warmer weather, longer days and blossoming terrain, summer is the perfect time of year to get off the beaten track and see some of the UK’s most stunning scenery and cultural treasures at their best. With that in mind, experts at Hankook Tire UK have compiled a handy list of the most scenic drives to help make the most of your self-drive adventure, with a road trip in Northern Ireland ranking as one of the top four across the UK.

Causeway Coastal Route, Northern Ireland: Featuring dramatic stretches of coastline, expansive grasslands, and long-abandoned castles, the Causeway Coastal Route between Belfast and Derry packs a punch. Follow the 120-mile route in any direction and you’ll soon come to appreciate how this enchanting landscape became so closely associated with tales of warriors and giants.

Along the way, there’s plenty to see and do, including Giant’s Causeway, a geological wonder made up of 40,000 hexagonal basalt stone columns left by volcanic eruptions more than 60 million years ago. If you’re a keen hiker, The Gobbins is great way to stretch your legs and enjoy the magnificent views as you pass through hidden tunnels, along carved staircases and over steel bridges as part of a guided tour.

Coastal Causeway in Co Antrim

TikToker @handluggageonly took to the video streaming platform to share their experience with their 1.2 million followers, naming it ‘one of the best road trips in all of Europe’. The video also suggests the route is great for Game of Thrones fans, with around 75% of the popular TV series filmed in Northern Ireland.

Coastal Causeway was one of four routes selected by Hankook Tire UK, with drives in Scotland, Cumbria and the Peak District also featuring:

Hope Valley, Peak District: Cutting a route through Hope Valley, the A6187 twists its way through scenic countryside in the Peak District. Head west from the village of Hope toward Castleton, which users on TikTok have dubbed one of the National Park’s prettiest villages. In one video that has amassed 99.6K views, one user described it as ‘Magical’, while another commented ‘My favourite place’.

High above the village stands the ruins of Peveril Castle, while to the west lies Mam Tor, topped by an iron-age hill fort and known locally as the shivering mountain. Neighbouring village, Edale is just a short 13-minute drive away and from here, you can walk to Kinder Scout, the highest point in the Peak District at 636 metres above sea level.

Offering far-reaching views across the moorlands, it even has its own waterfall. If you need to refuel, there are plenty of eateries, including The Nags Head and The Rambler Inn, to enjoy a bite to eat.

Honister Pass, Cumbria: A must for petrol-heads and nature-lovers alike, Honister Pass is a mountainous pass in the Lake District, connecting Seatoller in the valley of Borrowdale to Gatesgarth at the southern end of Buttermere. Bear in mind that the road here is very steep, reaching a 19.3% maximum gradient, so it’s vital to take extra care when embarking on this route.

That said, the views at the summit are among the best in the country, making the arduous trip all the more worthwhile. Here, you’ll find Honister Slate Mine, where you can take a guided tour through its tunnels and caves and learn how the mine is extracting the slate which was formed some 400 million years ago. If you fancy exploring a bit further afield, there are footpaths that lead from the summit to Fleewith Pike, Grey Knotts and Dale Head.

People love to share their experiences of Honister Pass online, including ScottyGee81 who left a review on Tripadvisor describing the ‘unbelievable views’ and ‘great driving experience’. Meanwhile, on TikTok, one user commented: ‘England has some amazing roads. and this is one of them’ in response to a video showcasing the scenic route.

Kylesku Bridge, Scotland: Characterised by its distinctive curved shape, Kylesku Bridge offers breath-taking views over Loch a’ Chàirn Bhàin in Sutherland, Scotland. Opened in 1984, the category A listed structure, officially known by its Gaelic name Drochaid a’ Chaolais Chumhaing, is one of the many highlights of the North Coast 500 (NC500), which has been billed as Scotland’s answer to route 66.

This 516-mile drive is also one to add to your bucket list with its bumper-to-bumper sights, including a wealth of charming fishing villages, rugged coastline, and long stretches of golden sand. During your trip to Kylesku Bridge, make a pitstop at Kylesku Hotel Restaurant on the shores of Loch Glendhu for a delicious ultra-local dish made with seasonal ingredients.

On TikTok, @weekendhiker shared beautiful footage from their trip to the 276m-long bridge, describing the ‘stunning scenery’ and ‘visually stunning drive’. One user commented: ‘Drove over this a few times the past few days. Stunning area of the country’.

Chang Yool Han, Managing Director of Hankook Tyre UK, says: “The UK is home to some of the most beautiful scenery, offering plenty of opportunity to escape the daily grind and lose yourself in nature. Interestingly, Google searches for ‘scenic drives near me’ have increased more than 5,000% in the last 30 days alone, signalling motorists’ enthusiasm for getting out on the road now that summer is almost here.

“As with any long-distance trip, it’s essential to carry out all the relevant car maintenance checks before setting off. This includes checking your tyre tread and pressure, along with your fuel and oil levels, brakes and electrics. Doing so will help to protect your vehicle, as well as drivers on the road, as traffic is expected to increase with the warm weather.”