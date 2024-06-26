The must-do activities that should be on the nation’s bucket list have been compiled by UK travel expert, Richard Madden, and Sykes Holiday Cottages

‘During my time as a travel writer, I’ve discovered that Northern Ireland is not short of unforgettable locations, historic landmarks, unique experiences, and impressive wildlife, and hopefully this new research will spark ideas for trips closer to home this year’

Visiting the Titanic Museum in Belfast has been named as one of the top must-do UK staycation experiences, according to research.

A world-leading attraction has been open to the public for over a decade, telling the story of the city’s maritime heritage, and attracted more than 800,000 visitors last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The must-do activities that should be on the nation’s bucket list were compiled by Sykes Holiday Cottages and UK travel expert, Richard Madden, after research of 2,000 adults found 81% feel you don’t have to travel abroad to expand your horizons.

Visiting the Titanic Museum in Belfast has been named as one of the top must-do UK staycation experiences, according to research

Moreover, 78% of Brits are determined to explore more of the UK, with a quarter having a dedicated bucket list of UK experiences they want to tick off.

In Northern Ireland, over a third (36%) are still yet to explore interesting places within an hour’s drive of where they live, despite the average adult typically venturing as far as 216 miles from home to holiday somewhere else within the UK.

Graham Donoghue, chief executive of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “There is so much on our doorstep when it comes to holidays and activities, and Belfast boasts a whole host of exciting things to see and do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minack theatre cut from rock in a cliff at Porthcurno Penzance, Cornwall, which is one of the 'alternative' must-visit landmarks

“Our research has shown that those in Northern Ireland have a strong desire to tick off a wide range of experiences during their staycations, including must-visit museums, natural phenomena, and popular nature spots.”

Money (50%), the unpredictable weather (35%), and work commitments (22%) were cited as the top three reasons as to why British travellers don’t explore the UK as often as they would like.

Additionally, of those who holiday in the UK, almost half (44%) do so because of the convenience of it, and a third (33%) consider it to be more affordable.

Documentaries and non-fiction TV series provide the most bucket list inspiration to travellers (37%), along with family (33%), friends (32%) and the films they watch (23%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bletchley Park

Award-winning travel writer and author, Richard Madden, added: “It’s great to see that travellers’ sense of adventure is just as strong while on a staycation as it is when abroad.

“During my time as a travel writer, I’ve discovered that Northern Ireland is not short of unforgettable locations, historic landmarks, unique experiences, and impressive wildlife, and hopefully this new research will spark ideas for trips closer to home this year.”

Sykes Holiday Cottages’ Graham Donoghue, which has created a guide on the UK’s top 30 experiences, added: “Some of the activities that have topped our bucket list might only be a stone’s throw away from where you live and with summer officially beginning, there is no better time to head out your door and explore.”

Top 30 UK experiences, compiled by experts, Brits would most like to try:

The northern lights captured through a wndow at Duntulm Castle in the north of Skye