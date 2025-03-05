Northern Ireland youth homelessness charity takes shared tenancy model to international stage
Their presentation highlighted MACS’ expertise in supporting young people into secure housing and garnered significant interest from organisations worldwide.
MACS' Shared Tenancy Model in partnership with the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, carefully matches young people based on lifestyle and interests, creating supportive, sustainable shared living arrangements. This process ensures that those at risk of homelessness can live with others in similar situations while receiving wraparound support to help them build independence and stability. By fostering peer support and reducing isolation, the model enables young tenants to access both practical and emotional guidance essential for sustaining their housing and progressing towards independent living. The innovative approach drew significant interest, with organisations from Canada, the US, and the UK reaching out to learn more about implementing similar tenancy models in their regions.
MACS CEO Kate Martin said “Showcasing our shared tenancy model on an international stage highlights the innovative work MACS is doing to support young people at risk of homelessness. By providing stable housing with integrated support, we empower young people to build a future, and we are proud to see interest in our approach from organisations around the world."
During the 'Prevention of Youth Homelessness International Conference', discussions focused on best practices in stabilising youth housing, upstream prevention strategies, and holistic responses to homelessness. Discussions included insights into Australia’s Upstream programme, Canada’s adaptation of prevention strategies, and Finland’s Housing First model, which prioritises housing as a fundamental right. Following their presentation in Canada, MACS has been invited to speak with four youth organisations in Canada, one in the United States, and a Canadian university about prison resettlement. There was also strong interest in the Homeless Prevention Forum training tool - developed in partnership with charities such as MACS, NIACRO, and Extern with organisations in London and the US keen to collaborate.
Floating Support & Shared Tenancy Manager, Claire Carolan reflected on the experience, saying: "Presenting on an international stage allowed us to share the incredible work MACS does. Our audience was deeply moved by our young people’s stories, and there was great enthusiasm for our Shared Tenancy model. This experience reaffirmed that MACS is leading the way in innovative, compassionate, and practical solutions to youth homelessness."
MACS remains committed to working alongside partners locally and globally to drive forward solutions that prevent and ultimately end youth homelessness. By sharing expertise and building international partnerships, MACS continues to advocate for young people and shape policies that lead to meaningful change.