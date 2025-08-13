Northern Ireland’s Janet Devlin Blasts Off with New Single and Surreal Music Video for Houston

Northern Irish singer-songwriter Janet Devlin has taken fans on an unexpected journey with the release of her latest single 'Houston', and a visually striking music video that mixes windswept coastal solitude with cosmic adventure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Out now, 'Houston' is the first bonus track from the upcoming deluxe edition of Janet Devlin's acclaimed album 'Emotional Rodeo', reimagined as 'Not My First Emotional Rodeo'. The track captures Devlin’s signature blend of Nashville twang and uplifting, sing-along spirit, an anthem for those who revel in their own company.

The video begins on an empty shore, where Devlin wanders through the sand before discovering a small, weathered beach house. It becomes her haven, but the peace quickly transforms into something otherworldly. With a sudden shift from dusty western grit to vibrant sci-fi fantasy, Devlin falls onto a bed and is transported into deep space, floating past stars in a space suit before returning to the beach dressed like a cosmic cowgirl, complete with gem-studded catsuit and oversized galactic sunglasses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a party song for those of us at our own solo parties. Yes, we may be a little bonkers - but who isn’t? We’re not lost, unless we’re trying to be. It’s not loneliness if we’re liberated. I promise you, we’re doing just fine.”

Janet Devlin

Co-written with Chris Markey, produced by Paul Whalley, and mastered at Abbey Road Studios. It follows a triumphant year for Devlin, who has topped iTunes Country Charts, played to thousands at the C2C Festival in Belfast, London and Berlin, and earned praise from Russell Crowe, who likened her to Stevie Nicks.

Live performances continue later this summer, including The Long Road Festival in Leicestershire (Aug 22–23), The British Country Music Festival in Blackpool (Aug 31), and a headline show at Colours, Hoxton, on Oct 16.

Born in Gortin, County Tyrone, Devlin first rose to fame on The X Factor in 2011. Since then, she’s built a career that spans hit albums, high-profile tours, and a BBC One documentary about her recovery from alcohol addiction.