Northern Regional College get the keys to Causeway Campus

Northern Regional College’s impressive new Causeway Campus in Coleraine reached a momentous milestone last week, as it was officially handed over to the College from the contractor Heron Bros. Principal & Chief Executive, Mel Higgins; Chief Operating Officer, Sean Laverty and Herons Bros. Construction Director, Karl McKillop met on campus to mark the occasion and exchange the proverbial keys.

The impressive £46 million campus development at Union Street, which will transform the provision of further and higher education in the area, has generated much interest locally. Fully funded by the Department for the Economy, the Causeway Campus forms part of a wider £97 million capital investment by the Department to provide new campuses for Northern Regional College in both Coleraine and Ballymena.

A series of staff and student familiarisation tours have been conducted since the handover which has garnered much delighted feedback and excitement amongst both parties. Staff will commence working in the new campus on 1 August 2024 and new and returning students begin their studies in September for the start of the 2024/25 academic year.

From September 2024, courses previously delivered at the College’s former campuses in Coleraine and Ballymoney will be delivered at Causeway Campus which has been developed on an expanded site to incorporate the former Church of Ireland St Patrick’s Hall on Brook Street. The Grade B2 listed building has been completely refurbished and renamed St Patrick’s Centre which is now a stunning and spacious performing arts space with capacity for 80-100 people and associated practice and rehearsal rooms.

Handover of Causeway Campus to Northern Regional College

The main Causeway Campus features a state-of-the-art, fully accessible 12,560 sq m building over four storeys with two entrance points, one via Union Street, the other from Anderson Park.

The direct access to the campus from the park will strengthen links with Coleraine town centre and has the potential to act as a catalyst for future regeneration through increased footfall. Among the striking features of the south facing building will be the panoramic views over Anderson Park.

Northern Regional College Principal & Chief Executive, Mel Higgins, said he was delighted to reach this milestone point in the project.

“To be in possession of our new campus in Coleraine is just brilliant. It has taken a huge effort to reach handover, from everyone involved, and I would like to offer my sincere appreciation. It is heartwarming to see the campus come to fruition, as our greatly improved facilities will allow the College to offer a widened curriculum. This will not only benefit our students, but it will be a great asset for the Coleraine community and the wider area,” he said.

Northern Regional College Chief Operating Officer, Sean Laverty added: “Causeway Campus will be a place where both staff and students can fulfil their potential. Supported by the latest technology and facilities, students will have an opportunity to learn and study in a style that suits them, while staff will have a quality and vibrant place to work, collaborate and have improved health & wellbeing.”

Speaking on the handover, Karl McKillop, Heron Bros. Construction Director said: “We are delighted to see the successful handover of this prestigious project. Our team's dedication and expertise have truly shone through, and the spirit of collaborative working has been pivotal in achieving these milestones. We are very proud to have delivered a landmark development that will stand as a testament to exceptional construction and innovative design, leaving a lasting legacy for future generations to come.”