On your marks! Lidl Northern Ireland’s Trolley Dash bags £75,000 for Age NI

Lidl Northern Ireland is celebrating the success of its 2024 Trolley Dash, which raised £75,000 for its new charity partner, Age NI.

The much-loved fundraising initiative received widespread support from Lidl shoppers across Northern Ireland, with all proceeds donated to the charity, to support their mission to make Northern Ireland a better place for older people to live.

Winning customers of the Trolley Dash fundraiser took to local stores on Saturday, December 14 and had the chance to grab a festive feast, in a supermarket sweep-style dash around their local store.

Priced at just £1, Trolley Dash tickets were sold in Lidl stores for a two-week period in November with 100% of ticket proceeds going directly to Age NI to support the organisation in tackling challenges including isolation, financial pressure, and access to health and wellbeing services, particularly during the festive season.

Linda Robinson Chief Executive of Age NI, Boxer and MBE Carl Frampton and Sarah McKenna, Lidl Sales Operations Manager

Since its launch in 2015, Lidl Northern Ireland’s Trolley Dash has raised more than £785,000 in funds for its charity partners, with Trolley Dashers also taking home thousands of pounds worth of Lidl’s award-winning festive food and treats to enjoy over the festive season.

Commenting on the success of this year’s campaign, Ivan Ryan, Regional Managing Director at Lidl Northern Ireland, said: "We are thrilled to announce that this year’s Trolley Dash has raised an incredible £75,000 for Age NI, marking a fantastic start to our new three-year charity partnership.

"Trolley Dash is our flagship fundraising initiative, and it’s wonderful to see our customers and employees coming together to support such an important cause. We’re incredibly proud of this achievement and grateful to everyone who participated in and supported this year’s campaign."

Lidl Northern Ireland’s partnership with Age NI - announced earlier this year - has committed to raising £500,000 over the next three years, to support the charity’s vital services. As the first large scale fundraising activity since the partnership announcement, Trolley Dash is set to give the new partnership a significant boost.

Linda Robinson, Chief Executive of Age NI, said: "We are absolutely delighted with the incredible total raised through this year’s Trolley Dash. This vital funding will allow us to continue delivering key services such as advice, advocacy, and community programmes that support older people who are struggling with issues like loneliness, health challenges, and the rising cost of living.

"Christmas can be a particularly challenging time for many older people, and initiatives like the Trolley Dash provide not only essential financial support but also an opportunity to raise awareness about the challenges our ageing population faces.”

Former world champion boxer Carl Frampton supported Lidl Northern Ireland and Age NI with the launch of the 2024 Trolley Dash, encouraging shoppers to get involved.

Carl Frampton added: "It’s fantastic to see the success of this year’s Trolley Dash campaign. It’s such a fun and exciting way to contribute to a good cause, and every £1 ticket sold will make a difference to older people in local communities across Northern Ireland. Getting round those aisles in two minutes is no mean feat, so I’d like to say well done to all 42 lucky Trolley Dashers who took on the challenge in their local stores this past weekend."