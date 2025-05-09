Only one from NI: local PR powerhouse joins UK’s elite top 50

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sara McCracken has been named one of the UK’s top 50 independent PR practitioners - the only Northern Ireland-based expert to make the prestigious national list.

A Northern Ireland-based PR consultant has earned national recognition in the inaugural Independent Impact 50 — a new list celebrating the most influential freelance PR professionals across the UK.

“I’m delighted to be part of the Independent Impact 50, showcasing the influence, impact, commitment and contribution of the UK’s freelance PR sector,” said Sara McCracken, Chartered PR practitioner and Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (FCIPR).

“It’s terrific that someone is finally exploding the outdated myth that our industry is just agency or in-house. Independents bring serious firepower to the table, and it’s time that was recognised.”

Sara McCracken FCIPR has made the top 50 Independent PR PR actioners

With more than 20 years’ experience across sectors including health, education, politics and agri-rural enterprise (yes, including an alpaca farm), Sara is known for her no-nonsense approach to strategic PR and communications. She works with ambitious business leaders and organisations to raise their profile, tell better stories and take control of their reputations.

“This list is just the beginning. Independent pros have been overlooked for too long but the conversation has changed. I’m proud to be part of it.”

In addition to running her consultancy, The PR Club, Sara is launching PRESS, a new membership community designed to help business owners become more visible, confident and media-ready without having to hire a PR agency or second-guess their message.