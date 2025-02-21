Orangefest 2025 to be staged at Belfast City Hall: Huge July 12 celebration approved for grounds at centre of city

Jonathan Walker, Ravenhill Road Volunteers LOL 580 and Leah Magill, Pride of the Raven Flute Band, publicise last year's Orangefest.Jonathan Walker, Ravenhill Road Volunteers LOL 580 and Leah Magill, Pride of the Raven Flute Band, publicise last year's Orangefest.
Massive July 12 celebrations are bound for the heart of Belfast this summer, after Orangefest was approved for the grounds of City Hall.

The vibrant celebration runs alongside the annual 12th of July parades, and offers family-friendly inclusive and entertaining activities celebrating the rich and diverse cultures of Northern Ireland.

The event will take place on the front west lawn of City Hall’s grounds, with around 3,000 to 5,000 people expected to attend.

It will see a host of stalls arrive to transform the site into a hub of family-friendly activities and entertainment.

City Hall’s east lawn, Titanic Garden and Cenotaph will remain open to the public for the duration.

As is traditional on the morning of July 12, the Orange Order is to stage a short commemorative ceremony at the Cenotaph before rejoining the main parades.

Staging Orangefest in City Hall was approved by a Belfast Council committee this morning (21st) without debate. That decision still has to be rubber-stamped by the full council.

