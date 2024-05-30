Parkinson's UK launch Physical Activity Grants programme for fourth successive year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parkinson’s UK is launching its popular Physical Activity Grants programme to help more people living with Parkinson’s get active in 2024.

Now into its fourth year, the charity’s Physical Activity Grants programme will reopen for submissions on Monday 3 June for physical activity providers, leisure groups, sports clubs, national governing bodies, Parkinson’s groups and many more across the UK.

Since the grants scheme started in 2021, Parkinson’s UK has awarded more than £426,000 to 192 physical activity projects across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Physical activity initiatives ranging from wheelchair rugby to table tennis and from walking football to hydrotherapy, among many more, have all supported people living with Parkinson’s to get active and live well with the condition.

Submit your story

Being active with Parkinson’s can have many benefits including better balance, strength and coordination, as well as improving mental health and sleep. Physical activity can also help people living with the condition to socialise and reduce feelings of isolation.

Roma Hashim, Physical Activity Grants Manager for Parkinson’s UK, said: “We are delighted to be delivering our Physical Activity Grants programme for the fourth successive year and we hope to be able to help even more people living with Parkinson’s to enjoy an active lifestyle with the condition.

“Whether you are part of a national sports association, you work with a local exercise group, or you are passionate about getting people active then why not apply for the grants in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are more than 40 symptoms associated with Parkinson’s and being active can be one of the best ways for a person to manage their condition, plus it’s good fun too. We are looking forward to continuing funding more innovative active projects in 2024.”

The 2024 grants will only be available for a limited time and will close as soon as the funding has been allocated. Applications can be made for amounts ranging from £500 up to £3,000 and we encourage anyone who is interested in applying to submit their applications promptly and with as much detail as possible.